Sweet on You on UPtv: Cast list and characters explored

UPtv's new romantic drama film, Sweet on You, is all set to air on the channel on Sunday, February 26, 2023.

The movie tells the story of a young, small-town shoppe owner who meets a charming and charismatic man from the city. Things between them get complicated when it is revealed that the man has plans to build homes on the land where Kate's shoppe is located.

Here's the official synopsis of the film, as per UPtv:

''Kate, a small town pie shoppe owner, encounters city boy Drew who, unbeknownst to Kate, is in town to build tract homes that would run straight through her shoppe… until Drew finds his heart stuck between his family’s wishes and a chance at love.''

The movie stars Haylie Duff and Rob Mayes in the lead roles, along with various others portraying significant supporting roles. The film is helmed by Marla Sokoloff, who's also written the script of the movie.

UPtv's Sweet on You cast: Haylie Duff and others to star in new romantic drama film

1) Haylie Duff as Kate

Haylie Duff portrays the role of protagonist Kate in UPtv's Sweet on You. Kate is a lively and charming woman who meets another charming man named Drew, which leads to a series of unexpected and life-changing events. Duff looks quite charming and impressive in the film's sneak peek and embodies her character's traits quite effortlessly.

Apart from Sweet on You, Haylie Duff has starred in a number of other movies over the years, including The Bachelor Next Door, Deadly Delusion, The Wedding Pact 2: The Baby Pact, and Hacker, to name a few.

2) Rob Mayes as Drew

Actor Rob Mayes portrays the character of Drew in the new romantic comedy movie. Drew is a charismatic and confident young woman who meets Kate, but their equation gets complicated when it is revealed that he's planning to ruin Kate's shoppe.

Mayes looks phenomenal in the role and his onscreen chemistry with Haylie Duff is one of the defining elements of the film. Mayes' other notable film and TV acting credits include 5000 Blankets, A Soldier's Revenge, The Christmas Edition, and many more.

3) Chelsea Alden as Bree

Chelsea Alden dons the role of Bree in Sweet on You. Apart from that, details about her character are currently being kept under tight wraps. But fans can expect her to play an important role in the movie.

Alden has previously appeared in The Good Doctor, Unfriended: Dark Web, Rosé All Day, and many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, Sweet on You also stars several others in important supporting/minor roles like:

Rudy Martinez as Marcus

Alex Mortensen as Jake

James Shanklin as Mutt

Blake Boyd as Henry

Laynie Mitchell as Natalie

UPtv released the official sneak peek of the movie on February 21, 2023, and it shows a conversation between Kate and Drew, wherein the former talks about her love for cooking and what it means to her.

Based on the clip, viewers can expect a heartwarming romantic drama that explores the themes of love and family.

Don't forget to watch Sweet on You on UPtv on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at 7 pm ET.

