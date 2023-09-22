Swing Into Romance cast list: Who stars in GAF's new movie?

GAF's new romantic drama film, Swing Into Romance, will premiere on the channel on Saturday, October 7, 2023. The movie tells the story of an ex-dancer who returns to her hometown and finds out that her family business is in trouble.

She realizes she might need to hit the dance floor again to salvage the business. Along the way, she also gets a chance to discover love. Here's GAF's official synopsis of the film:

''In Swing Into Romance, when former dancer Christine Sims (McKellar) temporarily returns to her hometown in time for the town’s Fall Festival, she discovers her family’s General Store is in trouble. In her efforts to save the business, Christine will need to dust off those dancing shoes one more time, face her ex-fiancé, and maybe even find love.''

Swing Into Romance stars Danica McKellar in the lead role, with many others playing significant supporting characters. The movie is reportedly directed by noted filmmaker Bradley Walsh, with the script penned by Marcy Holland.

Swing Into Romance cast list: Danica McKellar and others to feature in new GAF romantic movie

1) Danica McKellar as Christine Sims

Danica McKellar stars in the lead role of protagonist Christine Sims in GAF's Swing Into Romance. Christine is a young woman who was once a popular dancer in town. She might need to wear her dancing shoes again in order to salvage her family business.

Christine is the heart and soul of the story, and it's her journey that forms the core of the narrative. It'll be interesting to see how her character is explored. Danica McKellar looks quite brilliant in the film's trailer, and viewers can expect her to deliver a charming performance in the movie.

Her other notable film and TV acting credits include Christmas at the Drive-In, The Winter Palace, and MatchMaker Mysteries: The Art of the Kill, to name a few.

2) David Haydn-Jones

Noted actor David Haydn-Jones is also a part of the cast of the new romantic drama film. He's Christine's new love interest who makes an unexpected entry into her life. Apart from that, more details about his character are currently being kept under tight wraps.

David Haydn-Jones shares impeccable onscreen chemistry with Danica McKellar. He's previously appeared in various films and TV shows like Supernatural, The Fiddling Horse, Taken from Me: The Tiffany Rubin Story, and The Fiddling Horse, among many more.

3) Gleb Savchenko

Gleb Savchenko reportedly plays the role of Christine's ex-fiancé, with whom she needs to reconnect in order to salvage her family's general store. However, their relationship gets complicated thanks to the arrival of another charming young man. It'll be fascinating to see how the trio's equations are explored in the film.

Gleb Savchenko makes his film debut with Swing Into Romance. He's widely known for his appearances in the popular reality series Dancing with the Stars.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, details regarding the rest of the cast have not yet been revealed by the network.

Viewers can tune into GAF on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at 8 pm ET.