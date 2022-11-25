GAC Family's upcoming holiday movie, Christmas at the Drive-In, will air on the channel on Friday, November 25, 2022.

The movie tells the story of a property lawyer who returns to her hometown after losing a crucial case. Here's the official synopsis of the movie, according to the Great American Family:

''A property lawyer works to prove that her town’s Drive In Theater, a local institution, is not closed down at the holidays, finding romance with the very person who is trying to sell the property.''

The film stars Danica McKellar and Neal Bledsoe in the lead roles along with numerous others playing crucial supporting roles. Christmas at the Drive-In is penned by Rick Garman.

On that note, let's take a detailed look at the cast of the film.

GAC Family's Christmas at the Drive-In cast: Danica McKellar and Neal Bledsoe to romance each other

1) Danica McKellar as Sadie Walker

Danica McKellar stars in the lead role as Sadie Walker in Christmas at the Drive-in. Walker is a property lawyer who goes back to her hometown, where she tries to preserve a beloved drive-in theater from being sold.

McKellar looks charming in the film's trailer as she captures her character's inherent charm and kind nature with stunning ease.

Apart from Christmas at the Drive-in, Danica McKellar is best known for her performances in various popular films and shows like The Wonder Years and The West Wing. Her TV film credits include You, Me & the Christmas Trees, Christmas at Dollywood, and Christmas She Wrote, to name a few.

2) Neal Bledsoe as Holden

Actor Neal Bledsoe portrays the character of Holden in the upcoming Christmas flick. Holden and Sadie are shown to have very different personalities, but based on the synopsis, the two are expected to eventually fall in love.

Bledsoe looks in fine form in the preview and viewers can expect him to deliver a memorable performance in the film.

Neal Bledsoe's other notable film and TV acting credits include Junction, Shameless, Law and Order: SVU, and many more.

3) Jennifer Wigmore as Kendra Oldsten

Jennifer Wigmore dons the role of Kendra Oldsten in Christmas at the Drive-in. Details about her role are currently being kept under tight wraps by the makers. Wigmore has previously appeared in Adult Adoption and The Winter Place. She's also starred in an episode of Suits and two episodes of Designated Survivor.

Apart from Danica McKellar, Neal Bledsoe, and Jennifer Wigmore, the new holiday film also stars Ayesha Mansur Gonsalves as Eve Bishop. Not many other details about her character are known at this point.

The film's preview shows Danica McKellar talking about the experience of Christmas and enjoying the holiday season. An official trailer hasn't been released but based on the preview shown in NBC's Today, fans can look forward to a heartwarming Christmas movie full of nostalgic moments and lovely characters.

Viewers who enjoyed GAC Family's holiday films like Love at the Christmas Contest, A Merry Christmas Wish and My Favorite Christmas Tree will certainly love this one as it shares similarities in terms of story, theme, and tone.

You can watch Christmas at the Drive-in on Friday, November 25, 2022, at 8 pm ET.

