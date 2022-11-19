GAC Family's new Christmas flick, My Favorite Christmas Tree, is set to premiere on the channel on Sunday, November 20, 2022. The movie centers on a genealogy researcher who travels to a beautiful town named Confier to delve deep into her mother's extended family.

The official synopsis of the film, as per Great American Family, reads:

''Kyla is a skilled genealogy researcher who’s made a thriving business of putting together family trees. When she comes across new information regarding her mother’s mysterious extended family, she and her sister travel to the charming town of Conifer, hoping to piece together their ancestry. The search leads Kyla to a generations-old Christmas tree farm, its stubborn but handsome owner… and, possibly, love.''

The movie features Emma Johnson and Giles Panton in the lead roles, along with numerous others in pivotal supporting roles. The film is helmed by Jason Bourque and written by Shannon Latimer.

GAC Family's My Favorite Christmas Tree cast: Emma Johnson and others feature in a new holiday film

1) Emma Johnson as Kyla

Emma Johnson (Image via IMDb)

Emma Johnson stars in the lead role as Kyla in My Favorite Christmas Tree. She sets out to find out about her mother's family by traveling to a beautiful little town. In the film's preview, Johnson looks quite impressive as she portrays her character's lively and enthusiastic personality with stunning ease. Besides My Favorite Christmas Tree, Johnson is known for her work in The Arrangement, Secrets of a Marine's Wife, and Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas.

2) Giles Panton as Joel

Actor Giles Panton plays the role of Joel in the new Christmas film. Based on the preview, Panton's character looks like Johnson's love interest in the film. Panton looks in fine form and shares excellent onscreen chemistry with his leading costar. The actor's other memorable appearances came in The Christmas Promise, It Was Always You, Over the Moon in Love, and many more.

3) Jonathan Hawley Purvis as Ben

Jonathan Hawley Purvis dons the role of Ben in My Favorite Christmas Tree. Details about his character are currently being kept under tight wraps. Hawley Purvis has appeared in quite a few movies like Planning on Forever, Love for Starters, Listen Out for Love, and Cradle Did Fall, to name a few.

Apart from the actors mentioned above, the upcoming holiday flick also features various others in important supporting/minor roles:

Tracey Hway as Alice

Harrison Coe as Steven

Beth Fotheringham as Beverly

Laura Yenga as Therese

Cory Hawkes as Kathleen

Great American Family shared the official preview for the film on November 14, 2022, and it offers a glimpse of protagonist Kyla's fascinating life. Kyla is curious to trace her family roots and travels to a small town to learn more about her ancestry.

Kyla is shown having a brief conversation with Joel, who's expected to be her love interest in the movie. Based on the preview, fans can expect an entertaining and funny romcom similar to Christmas in Pine Valley and Much Ado About Christmas.

Don't forget to watch My Favorite Christmas Tree on GAC Family on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at 8 pm ET.

