Sziget Festival 2023: Lineup, tickets, where to buy, dates, and more

The 2023 iteration of the Sziget Festival, slated for August, has announced its lineup. The 6-day festival will take place at Óbuda island in Budapest, Hungary, from August 10 to 15. The festival will feature headliners including Billie Eilish and Florence + The Machine.

The festival's organizers have noted that various artists will join the bill in the coming months. As of now, only the first phase of the festival lineup has been revealed.

Sziget Festival 2023 Lineup and Tickets

Billie Eilish and Florence+ The Machine will be joined by David Guetta and Imagine Dragons. Other artists confirmed to perform at the festival are:

Sam Fender

Yungblud

Foals

Niall Horan

Jamie xx

M83

Nothing But Thieves.

Viagra Boys

Amyl And The Sniffers

070 Shake

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

Baby Queen

Easy Life

Sziget Festival 2023 Tickets

Tickets for the Sziget festival are available via the festival’s official website. A full festival pass is available for €325. The full Sziget experience includes six days of non-stop partying on The Island of Freedom with a fantastic and diverse lineup. The ticket gives access to basic camping on the island within the festival area. Attendees can bring their own tent and build it anywhere. They can also choose to upgrade their camping options with a variety of lodging options.

Another full festival VIP pass will be available for $545 and it gives access to a dedicated VIP lane at the entrance, access to the main stage viewing terrace, which, as per the festival website, is an exclusive spot to enjoy the main stage concerts, and extra VIP care. The VIP areas give access to benefits including separate bars, bottle service, free wi-fi hotspots, free lockers, and premium toilets. This ticket also gives access to basic camping on the island.

Both headliners, Billie Eilish and Florence + The Machine, won the Grammy

Among the headliners is 20-year-old Grammy Award-winning singer Billie Eilish. She is the youngest artist in Grammy history to win all four general field categories—Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year—in the same year. Eilish also became the youngest headliner for two major festivals this year, including Glastonbury and Coachella.

Speaking to NME earlier this year, Eilish spoke about the lack of female headliners at music festivals. She said:

“I would see these line-ups for festivals and it was all dudes. And it was all artists I liked, but it was just like, ‘When will women be involved? Women have to have a million back-up dancers and a million costume changes and their hair done, and crazy costumes and stage set-up.”

Earlier this year, Eilish’s theme song No Time to Die for the James Bond film of the same name topped the UK Singles Chart and bagged the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2022.

Also among the headliners of Sziget is Florence + The Machine, who released their seventh studio album, Dance Fever, earlier this year. The band touted the album as a fairytale in 14 songs and featured singles including King, My Love, and Free, among others. The Grammy-winning band recently concluded their North American tour in support of the same album.

