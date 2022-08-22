T'yanna Wallace net worth: All about Biggie Smalls' daughter as she posts $1 million bond for boyfriend in hit-and-run case 

Fashion designer T'yanna Wallace recently posted a one-million-dollar bond for her boyfriend Tyshawn Baldwin, who was arrested on August 16 and slapped with 17 criminal charges in relation to a hit-and-run case from earlier this month.

On August 10, Tyshawn Baldwin was stopped at Queens for a routine check by law enforcement officials, who upon discovering that his driver's license had been suspended, asked him to step out of the car. Instead, Baldwin sped off and slammed three pedestrians, including a mother and her toddler. All the victims suffered serious injuries.

The slew of charges against him include unlawful fleeing from the police, reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child.

As per court documents, T'yanna Wallace - Baldwin’s girlfriend and daughter of legendary rapper The Notorious B.I.G - bailed him out of jail. Legal records stated that Wallace put up her $1.5 million Brooklyn residence to secure Baldwin’s bond.

Celebrity Net Worth reports that T'yanna Wallace boasts a net worth of $20 million.

Everything we know about about T'yanna Wallace and her fortune

Wallace, who is the daughter of Notorious B.I.G. and Jan Jackson, did not follow in her father’s footsteps and instead founded a clothing line of her own, named Notoriouss.

Notoriouss was started in May 2013, and Wallace successfully managed to juggle her brand responsibilities alongside her studies at Penn State, before going on to open her own storefront in Brooklyn.

Wallace reportedly had a knack for fashion since she was in high school. Speaking about her drive to create a brand inspired by her late father, she said in an iHeart Radio interview:

“My major was business and then around my sophomore year I was like I really want to start a clothing line and I really want to do something dedicated and kinda inspired by my dad. So that’s how the name Notoriouss came out and that’s how I started doing my clothing line straight from college.”

Notoriouss releases a limited-edition t-shirt on March 9 every year, in order to mark the anniversary of Biggie’s death. Speaking about how the designs are influenced by the Notorious Thugs singer, Wallace said:

“I wanted to do something where I could continue his legacy and I don’t do music, so it wasn’t going to be that. So, I wanted to do something that would keep his name alive and also have me included in it.”

Although Christopher “Biggie Smalls” Wallace was killed at the young age of 24, the rapper had reportedly ensured that his daughter is taken care of. In a 2012 Hot 97 interview, T'yanna's mother Jan Jackson said:

“T’yanna has a trust fund in place for her education to make sure that that happens the way her father wanted.”

It seems like much of the hip hop heiress’ fortune is built from this "trust fund" as well as earnings from her fashion line and social media brand sponsorships like Instagram, where she boasts 224k followers.

What do you think of this story? Do tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Upasya Bhowal