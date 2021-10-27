'Table Wars' Season 1 full contestant list: Carlton Lee Jr, Rachel Burt, and others to compete

HGTV's new competition series, Table Wars, is set to release on November 10. The event planning show revolves around extreme tabletop designs. Eight talented designers from across the country have come together to showcase their creativity.

The exciting series will be judged by Martha Stewart, Tamera Mowry-Housley, and Chris Hessney. The finalist that will deliver the most innovative and extravagant tabletop design will win the Table Wars title and a $50,000 cash prize.

'Table Wars' cast

Eight extremely talented individuals have come together to participate in the weekly challenges of HULU's brand new series.

This season, the contestant's include:

Carlton Lee Jr. of Atlanta, Georgia

Wilfredo Emanuel of Naples, Florida

Rachel Burt Garcia of Plano, Texas

Brian Morrow of Orlando, Florida

Stephanie Mufson of San Francisco, California

Jenevieve Penk of Little Harbor, New Jersey

Yaz Quiles of Jersey City, New Jersey

CeCe Todd of Birmingham Alabama

Here's a sneak peek of the design inspired series:

The teaser features highly motivated contestants, such as set designer Carlton’s desire to bring the fantastical elements of the TV and film experience to the table.

Luxury wedding planner Rachel confidently says:

"Table-scaping is part of my job, I am a wedding planner."

Floral and wedding planner Cece confirmed the series is about table design but on steroids! Another contestant, Brian shares,

"I'm a theme park entertainment designer. i'm here today to send all these people home."

Event designer Yasmin flaunts her experience in producing some of the most significant events, where she continually works on big beautiful tables.

While interior designer Wilfredo considers his background in architecture and design superior to other cast members, parade float designer Stephanie, claims her work to be as over the top and larger than life can get.

The teaser concludes with designer and fabricator Jenevieve, conveying her need to be constantly expressed through art.

About Table Wars

Each week, the contestants will have access to a fully stocked workshop and event space to design and build their extravagant creations with themes ranging from Winter Wonderland and Outdoor Wedding to Decade Design and Wildest Dreams Fantasy.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

HGTV will offer extraordinary footage of the show, including close-ups and show-stopping designs throughout discovery+ their social media outlets.

Table Wars premieres on November 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT and will be available for same-day streaming on Discovery+.

Edited by Srijan Sen