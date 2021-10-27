Where to watch 'Table Wars' Season 1? Release date, judges and all about the design series

Table Wars, HGTV's new event design and extreme tabletop competition series is finally here. Eight talented event designers will showcase their breathtaking creativity on the show.

Martha Stewart, Tamera Mowry-Housley and Chris Hessney will judge the innovative tabletop exhibitions. The contestant who can deliver the most extravagant space will win the Table Wars title and a $50,000 cash prize.

When will 'Table Wars' release?

Table Wars is set to premiere on 12 November 2021 at 10.00 pm ET/PT and will be available for same-day streaming on Discovery+.

Table Wars' press release reads:

"The series will see the competitors design and install the ultimate themed dining environment that features stunning tablescapes, centerpieces, lighting and displays to wow the judges and avoid elimination."

About the judges of 'Table Wars' as prominent author Martha Stewart joins the panel

Table Wars has an exciting panel of judges, including Martha Stewart, Tamera Mowry-Housley and Chris Hessney.

Lead judge, Martha, has published 97 books on cooking, decorating and entertaining. Martha appeared on HGTV's Martha Knows Best last year.

Among Martha's list of television credits are her Daytime Emmy-winning shows Martha Stewart Living and Martha.

Tamera Mowry-Housley was introduced to HGTV through her show, The Housleys, in 2018. The 43-year-old has been the host of Daytime Emmy-winning show, The Real. She currently hosts Hulu's series, Baker's Dozen.

Completing the judging panel is Chris Hessney, an acclaimed luxury event planner and designer. Speaking about his experience on Table Wars, Chis wrote:

“Grateful for their guidance and this whirlwind of an experience these past few weeks.”

About the cast of 'Table Wars'

Table Wars includes designers from across the country participating in weekly challenges. The series' announcement explains:

"Each week, they will have access to a fully stocked workshop and event space to design and build their over-the-top creations with themes ranging from Winter Wonderland and Outdoor Wedding to Decade Design and Wildest Dreams Fantasy."

This season’s contestants include:

Carlton Lee Jr. of Atlanta, Georgia

Wilfredo Emanuel of Naples, Florida

Rachel Burt Garcia of Plano, Texas

Brian Morrow of Orlando, Florida

Stephanie Mufson of San Francisco, California

Jenevieve Penk of Little Harbor, New Jersey

Yaz Quiles of Jersey City, New Jersey

CeCe Todd of Birmingham Alabama

HGTV announced that they will offer special footage of the show, including close-ups and show-stopping designs, throughout their social media and Discovery+.

