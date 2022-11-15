Taco Bell 7-Layer Nacho Fries: Availability, ingredients, price, and more explored

According to information obtained by The Fast Food Post, Taco Bell will officially introduce it's new 7-Layer Nacho Fries and 7-Layer Nacho Fries Burrito nationwide on Thursday, November 17, 2022, following successful tests at a few locations in the Orlando, Florida, area last year.

Taco Bell's seasoned nacho fries are the base of the 7-Layer Nacho Fries, which also includes seasoned beef, black beans, warm nacho cheese sauce, shredded cheddar cheese, chopped tomatoes, guacamole, low-fat sour cream, and creamy chipotle sauce.

The cost of the fries and the burrito should be about $3.99 and $3.49, respectively, depending on the eatery.

Taco Bell was offering TRUFF's "Hotter Hot Sauce" for a limited time

On October 13, loaded TRUFF Nacho Fries with TRUFF's "Hotter Hot Sauce" were being offered for a limited time.

Taco Bell revealed:

"The sauce features TRUFF’s ultra-unique blend of real black truffles and red chilli peppers with added creaminess to compliment the cheesiness of Taco Bell’s menu.”

Customers could purchase the Loaded TRUFF Nacho Fries for $4.49, which are seasoned fries topped with grilled marinated sirloin, shredded cheddar cheese, chopped tomatoes, warm nacho cheese sauce, and low-fat sour cream. The app allowed customers to add a TRUFF of $1 to any item on the menu in the previous month.

Liz Matthews, Taco Bell’s Global Chief Food Innovation Officer said:

“When we tested Loaded TRUFF Nacho Fries in California last year, we heard from fans all over the country about how bummed they were that they didn’t get a taste. The TRUFF team is truly changing the sauce game and we’re thrilled to partner with them to bring our Nacho Fries to the next level in spice and innovation.”

Taco Bell tested $2 Nachos in Columbus, Ohio in August 2022

The $2 Nachos were tested at a few Taco Bell locations in Columbus, Ohio as part of the company's effort to expand its bargain Nachos selection.

The following two styles of Taco Bell's $2 Nachos were offered in the month of August:

Classic $2 Nachos: This dish includes a three-cheese blend, diced tomatoes, Fiesta strips, warm nacho cheese sauce, tortilla chips wrapped in refried beans, and low-fat sour cream.

This dish includes a three-cheese blend, diced tomatoes, Fiesta strips, warm nacho cheese sauce, tortilla chips wrapped in refried beans, and low-fat sour cream. Spicy $2 Nachos: The refried beans, warm nacho cheese sauce, fiesta strips, three kinds of cheese mixed together, creamy chipotle sauce, jalapenos, diced tomatoes, and low-fat sour cream were added to the crunchy tortilla chips.

Chalupa and Nachos Combo, which also includes Chalupa Supreme, Crunchy Taco, and a large fountain drink, were available for $2. The $2 Nachos could also be bought separately. They were only available in a few locations in Columbus, Ohio for a limited time period.

