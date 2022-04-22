Taco Bell x CALPAK: Where to buy, release date, price, products, and everything to know about the Hot Sauce inspired luggage collection 

Following the recent revival of its iconic Mexican Pizza, Taco Bell has more exciting news to share this week.

The fast-food chain is giving its patrons the opportunity to show off their brand loyalty with its brand new luggage collection in collaboration with CALPAK. This is CALPAK's first foray into the food and beverage market.

The capsule collection is inspired by each of the chain's four signature Hot Sauce condiments. It comprises the Fire! Carry-On Suitcase, the Hot! Duffel Bag, the Diablo! Crossbody Bag, and the Mild! Five-Piece Packing Cube Set.

Tracee Larocca, Taco Bell's Head of Brand Creative, stated in a press release:

"We've seen our fans express their TB fandom through so many avenues like makeup, fashion, tattoos and now they have the opportunity show their brand love on their next adventures. We hope our collection with Calpak inspires our fans to 'Live Más' wherever they are, or are going, in the world."

Slated for an April 26 release, the collection will be available for purchase on CALPAK's website and the online Taco Shop just in time for the peak summer travel season.

Products in the Taco Bell x CALPAK capsule collection

Here are the official descriptions of the four products in the collection, as per CALPAK's website:

Fire! Carry-On Luggage ($235): Headed somewhere hot? Our Taco Bell Fire Carry-On Luggage is the perfect companion. Soft-sided with a zippered front pocket, 360-degree spinner wheels, and a removable zippered pouch, this spicy little number has all your travel needs covered. And with a TSA-accepted lock, plus a cushioned top and side handles — you'll be good to go from TSA to taxi.

Hot! Duffel Bag ($110): Your next trip just got even hotter. With a convenient zippered front pocket, large bottom compartment, and removable crossbody strap, our new Taco Bell Hot Duffel Bag was made to make last-minute trips all the easier. Its removable pouch and interior mesh pockets help keep you organized, and the luggage sleeve is perfect for when you add a luggage to the mix.

Mild! Five-Piece Packing Cube Set ($75): The last thing anyone wants when packing is additional stress. Our new Taco Bell Mild Packing Cubes are sure to help keep things mellow. The packing cubes set comes with one large, one medium, two smalls — plus a water-resistant envelope for all your important essentials. A breathable mesh top, personal ID tag, and back zippered pocket seal the deal.

Diablo! Crossbody Bag ($65): Our Taco Bell Diablo Crossbody bag is the perfect partner for when you're on the go. With zippered front and interior pockets and an adjustable shoulder strap, you'll be more than ready to run to your next destination.

Taco Bell's Fire Tier Rewards members will have early access to certain items in the collection from April 23. CALPAK members will receive early access from April 25.

The taco chain is also set to launch its new summer collection on May 3. The collection will include more travel-inspired items like Fire!, Hot! and Mild! luggage tags and passport holders, among other offerings.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh