Tacoma FD season 4 cast list and characters explored

Tacoma FD season 4 is expected to air on truTV on Thursday, July 20, 2023. The series focuses on the lives of a group of firefighters who're extremely bored with their jobs and indulge in a number of mischievous activities to pass their time. The series depicts their personal lives and their mundane jobs and relationships, among other things. Here's the show's synopsis, as per truTV's YouTube channel:

''On the heels of the breakout theatrical release of Super Troopers 2, co-creators and stars Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme will be donning new uniforms in Tacoma FD, a half-hour comedy set in a firehouse in one of America’s rainiest cities.''

The description further reads,

''Light on blazes that need extinguishing, this crew keeps themselves entertained with creative competitions, friendly first responder rivalries, and bizarre emergency calls.''

Series creators Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme lead the cast as Chief Terry McConky and Captain Eddie Penisi, respectively, alongside a host of other highly talented actors playing key supporting characters. The first season of the show received highly positive reviews from viewers and critics.

Tacoma FD season 4 cast list: Who stars in truTV's comedy series?

1) Kevin Heffernan as Chief Terry McConky

Actor Kevin Heffernan dons one of the lead roles as Chief Terry McConky in truTV's Tacoma FD season 4. Terry is one of the leaders of the crew, who's just as as funny and goofy as the other members. He has a great sense of humor that defines the tone of the show.

Kevin Heffernan's performance has received highly positive reviews from fans and critics over the years. His other notable TV and film acting credits include Sky High, Preaching to the Choir, Workaholics, and many more.

2) Steve Lemme as Captain Edward “Eddie” Caesar Penisi

Steve Lemme essays the role of Captain Edward “Eddie” Caesar Penisi in the comedy series. He, along with McConky, leads the team and is part of all the funny and goofy activities that the crew indulges in.

Steve Lemme imbues his character with a distinctive style of humor that makes his character extremely likable. His performance has received immense critical acclaim. Lemme is a noted actor who's been a part of several TV shows and movies over the years, including The Brooklyn Heist, Super Troopers 2, and Quasi, among many more.

3) Christopher Avila as Mickleberry

Actor Chris Avila dons the role of Mickleberry in the latest season of truTV's Tacoma FD. Mickleberry is a new recruit who'll join the team in the upcoming installment. Apart from that, more details about his character are currently being kept under wraps. The actor has previously starred in The Real O'Neals, The Goldbergs, Modern Family, and more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the show also stars numerous others in important supporting/minor roles like:

Marcus Henderson as Granfield "Granny" Smith

Gabriel Hogan as Ike Crystal

Eugene Cordero as Andy Myawani

Hassie Harrison as Lucy McConky

Jamie Kaler as Captain Polonsky

Jessica Lowe as Delilah

Jimmy Tatro as Sgt. Shuck

Michael Yurchak as Ken Walthers

Maria Russell as Lt. Salazar

Suzy Nakamura as Linda Price

Don't forget to catch the new season of Tacoma FD on truTV on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

