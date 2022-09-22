"TAKE. MY. MONEY": McDonald's Halloween Buckets' unconfirmed return leaves the internet in a tizzy 

Rumors say that McDonald's Halloween Buckets are making a comeback this spooky season.

According to pop culture blog Nightmare Nostalgia, a McDonald’s employee shared the news on social media via a leaked image of the company's calendar. However, McDonald's has yet to confirm or deny the gossip.

If the news holds true, people might be able to get their hands on the McDonald's Halloween Bucket from October 18. The merch is expected to accompany Happy Meal's Halloween edition.

The unconfirmed news was enough for netizens to lose their minds. An enthusiastic Twitter user wrote that McDonald's could "take" all their money in exchange for the spooky pail.

Internet users react to the rumors about McDonald's Halloween Buckets making a return

The rumors found their way to the internet when an employee allegedly leaked the company's calendar on the internet. The calendar in the image marked October 18 as the official first selling day for the McDonald's Halloween Buckets.

Alonna Lee @alonna_lee Halloween Happy Meal buckets are returning this year on October 18. You read that correctly. Halloween Happy Meal buckets are returning this year on October 18. You read that correctly. https://t.co/LSfyOvMMBV

The Halloween-themed buckets previously came in three designs, named McPunk’n, McBoo, and McGoblin. McPunk’n flaunts a classic Jack'o lantern face, while McBoo has a scared ghost face and McGoblin gives a creepy expression.

The rumors of the Halloween pails making a comeback got many excited, leading to a flurry of posts on social media about the same. The buckets were first launched in the '90s, and thus made numerous millenials nostalgic. Taking to Twitter, they wrote that they would line up and buy all three kinds of buckets.

Jermaine Anthony @jermainej5 I feel pretty lucky to have experience this but one thing that has changed too much and I fondly miss, is the way Halloween WAS growing up. However, some Halloween traditions should never have gone away and that one is the @McDonalds Halloween Buckets. I feel pretty lucky to have experience this but one thing that has changed too much and I fondly miss, is the way Halloween WAS growing up. However, some Halloween traditions should never have gone away and that one is the @McDonalds Halloween Buckets. https://t.co/gxMQgMzeAb

Jax @JaxBladeFitness @AKBrews Mcdonalds Cashier: So that will be 3 individual Happy Halloween Buckets of 1 Pumpkin, 1 Witch, & 1 Ghost just for you sir? @AKBrews Mcdonalds Cashier: So that will be 3 individual Happy Halloween Buckets of 1 Pumpkin, 1 Witch, & 1 Ghost just for you sir? https://t.co/mC0JcmsRJW

AtmosFX @atmosfx Really hoping this is a real thing. The McDonalds Halloween buckets are coming back! Really hoping this is a real thing. The McDonalds Halloween buckets are coming back! https://t.co/xzjOfY9roU

olivia⁷ @blucsidee MCDONALDS BRINGING BACK THE HAPPY MEAL HALLOWEEN BUCKETS ARE MY WILL TO LIVE MCDONALDS BRINGING BACK THE HAPPY MEAL HALLOWEEN BUCKETS ARE MY WILL TO LIVE

Radio personality JJ Ryan from iHeart Radio also posted about the McDonald's Halloween Buckets.

Some said that they would be dining frequently at McDonald's to score as many buckets as they could.

🦇MaddyCakes🦇 @PlushiePumpkin If McDonalds brings back the Halloween buckets I will be surviving on happy meals for the month If McDonalds brings back the Halloween buckets I will be surviving on happy meals for the month

Seth Walks at Midnight (Criswell’s Cretions) @nerfherder18 Me thinking about all of the chicken McNuggets I’ll be eating this October if McDonalds brings back Halloween buckets Me thinking about all of the chicken McNuggets I’ll be eating this October if McDonalds brings back Halloween buckets😳 https://t.co/z2p8nNty2e

Despite the enthusiasm, some fans reigned in their excitement and said that they would not celebrate unless the launch was officially announced by the company.

Tony Simonetta @tony_simonetta 🧙‍♀️ I'm not getting excited about the McDonalds Halloween buckets coming back rumor until I hear it from Ronald officially. If true though, you can catch me waiting at the drive-thru blasting a spooky playlist buying my childhood back one bucket at a time.🧙‍♀️ I'm not getting excited about the McDonalds Halloween buckets coming back rumor until I hear it from Ronald officially. If true though, you can catch me waiting at the drive-thru blasting a spooky playlist buying my childhood back one bucket at a time. 🎃🧙‍♀️👻

T. Denton 🍂🎃🎥🦇🍩🎃🍂 @TDenton_1138 I don’t want to get too excited until I hear the official word from @McDonalds . But sweet pumpkin king if the buckets come back this will be one of the best Halloween seasons of all time. I don’t want to get too excited until I hear the official word from @McDonalds. But sweet pumpkin king if the buckets come back this will be one of the best Halloween seasons of all time. https://t.co/8KkYkHY4kC

A brief history of McDonald's iconic Halloween Buckets

The popular Halloween-themed pails were first introduced in America in 1986. McDonald's Halloween Buckets were available with Happy Meals, and replaced the red cardboard boxes that the meals usually came in.

Children could use the buckets to trick or treat on Halloween night. The first version of the buckets came in classic pumpkin orange colors with different expressions.

The buckets were a grand success and made a return in 1987. By 1989 McDonald's made a drastic change in its design, releasing them in three colors: orange, white, and green.

In 1992, the fast food franchise added a lid that doubled as a cookie cutter. By 2001, the faces and the cookie cutter lid had been removed from the McDonald's Halloween Buckets.

Holy Lama Pumpkin Spice Drops are another Halloween essential

Halloween is the time for all things pumpkin spice. With summer officially ending in September, Starbucks too will soon begin selling its popular Pumpkin spice latte.

In a similar vein, Holy Lama has launched Pumpkin Spice Drops to add autumn flavor to pies and cakes. The item has been available on Amazon and the Holy Lama website since September.

Compared to the powdered version of the spice that may lose its flavor in a short time, the drops “retain their intensity" for as long as three years.

Each bottle contains approximately 150 drops, which is equivalent to 30 teaspoons of the powdered version of the spices.

