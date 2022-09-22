"TAKE. MY. MONEY": McDonald's Halloween Buckets' unconfirmed return leaves the internet in a tizzy 

Rumors say that McDonald's Halloween Buckets are making a comeback this spooky season.
According to pop culture blog Nightmare Nostalgia, a McDonald’s employee shared the news on social media via a leaked image of the company's calendar. However, McDonald's has yet to confirm or deny the gossip.
If the news holds true, people might be able to get their hands on the McDonald's Halloween Bucket from October 18. The merch is expected to accompany Happy Meal's Halloween edition.
The unconfirmed news was enough for netizens to lose their minds. An enthusiastic Twitter user wrote that McDonald's could "take" all their money in exchange for the spooky pail.
Internet users react to the rumors about McDonald's Halloween Buckets making a return
The rumors found their way to the internet when an employee allegedly leaked the company's calendar on the internet. The calendar in the image marked October 18 as the official first selling day for the McDonald's Halloween Buckets.
The Halloween-themed buckets previously came in three designs, named McPunk’n, McBoo, and McGoblin. McPunk’n flaunts a classic Jack'o lantern face, while McBoo has a scared ghost face and McGoblin gives a creepy expression.
The rumors of the Halloween pails making a comeback got many excited, leading to a flurry of posts on social media about the same. The buckets were first launched in the '90s, and thus made numerous millenials nostalgic. Taking to Twitter, they wrote that they would line up and buy all three kinds of buckets.
Radio personality JJ Ryan from iHeart Radio also posted about the McDonald's Halloween Buckets.
Some said that they would be dining frequently at McDonald's to score as many buckets as they could.
Despite the enthusiasm, some fans reigned in their excitement and said that they would not celebrate unless the launch was officially announced by the company.
A brief history of McDonald's iconic Halloween Buckets
The popular Halloween-themed pails were first introduced in America in 1986. McDonald's Halloween Buckets were available with Happy Meals, and replaced the red cardboard boxes that the meals usually came in.
Children could use the buckets to trick or treat on Halloween night. The first version of the buckets came in classic pumpkin orange colors with different expressions.
The buckets were a grand success and made a return in 1987. By 1989 McDonald's made a drastic change in its design, releasing them in three colors: orange, white, and green.
In 1992, the fast food franchise added a lid that doubled as a cookie cutter. By 2001, the faces and the cookie cutter lid had been removed from the McDonald's Halloween Buckets.
Holy Lama Pumpkin Spice Drops are another Halloween essential
Halloween is the time for all things pumpkin spice. With summer officially ending in September, Starbucks too will soon begin selling its popular Pumpkin spice latte.
In a similar vein, Holy Lama has launched Pumpkin Spice Drops to add autumn flavor to pies and cakes. The item has been available on Amazon and the Holy Lama website since September.
Compared to the powdered version of the spice that may lose its flavor in a short time, the drops “retain their intensity" for as long as three years.
Each bottle contains approximately 150 drops, which is equivalent to 30 teaspoons of the powdered version of the spices.