"Taking the second half of the edible": RadioShack Twitter account trends online after intern uploads series of bizarre tweets

On Wednesday, June 29, 2022, American retailer RadioShack was a hot, trending topic on Twitter. This happened as the company's Twitter account started posting some bizarre and rather obscene tweets. 'RadioShack' was the second-highest trending topic on Twitter by Wednesday afternoon, as thousands expressed their shock at the unusual postings.

The popular yet struggling retailer sells digital equipment like radio, TV cables, headphones, and batteries through an e-commerce site. They began posting these NSFW tweets atleast more than a week ago, but caught the internet's eye only recently, sending them straight to viral territory.

Twitter was left confused when several bizarre and vulgar tweets were posted on the brand's official Twitter page, which has 262,000 followers. While most of the tweets have been deleted, there were some that spoke about taboo matters such as s*x, p*rn and medication.

"Taking the second half of an edible after feeling nothing from the first half is always a bad idea. This chocolate bar got me out here fighting for my life."

Most Twitter users were in agreement that the retailer's account had been hacked.

Some users drew comparisons to Pabst Blue Ribbon. The company faced a similar predicament when a rogue employee took over their Twitter account, creating an online buzz for the beverage brand.

The firm's Twitter account was not hacked

After the controversial tweet went viral, another tweet appeared on the company's official account revealing that the account wasn't hacked at all. According to reports, the tweets were posted by RadioShack in an attempt to look edgy and appeal to the younger crowd, as they are now a cryptocurrency.

“Shack intern here. I wanted to take a sec to reflect on my post. Ik your expecting me to say, in my wildest dreams I never thought that tweet would go viral and to apologize,”

The tweet continued:

“But I did because ik that s**t was fire af. No we didnt get hacked, and no im not fired. Buckle up b***h."

RadioShack shifts its focus to cryptocurrency

Founded in 1921, the electric goods company recently announced that it will be using its platform, RadioShack Swap, for cryptocurrency swaps. Though they continue to promote their electrical goods on their website, their focus has now shifted to their cryptocurrency.

A huge advert on the homepage says, “Think you know crypto? You don’t know shack.”

Once you click on it, you will be redirected to the company's crypto page. The page states that it is a new cryptocurrency that is "the way for blockchain tech to reach mainstream adoption by other large brands."

The crypto was launched in December 2021, but due to a lack of active publicity, a lot of people came to know about it only in June 2022. To purchase $RADIO tokens, you must go on the brand's app and connect it to your crypto wallet.

The brand was bought by investors Alex Mehr and Tai Lopez in 2020, who own Retail Ecommerce Ventures (REV).

