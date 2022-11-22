"Taking us to church!!!": The Voice fans are impressed with Justin Aaron's performance in episode 18

NBC aired The Voice season 22 episode 18 on Monday, November 21, 2022, at 8 pm ET. The top 13 singers of the competition battled for a spot in the top 10, by giving the most terrific performance possible on the theme "dedication."

Coach Gwen Stefani's team member, Justin Aaron, sang Break Every Chain to narrate his battle with depression. Aaron, the last performer of the night, felt that the "chains" of his depression broke as soon as he listened to the song. While the audience awarded him resounding applause, the judges gave him a standing ovation for his performance.

Justin's performance was made beautiful because of the background singers and flickering lights. As suggested by Gwen, he kept looking up while singing, implying that he was beckoning god.

Following this, John said that he resented not turning his chair for Justin in the auditions and Gwen said that she is proud to be Justin's coach. The Voice fans agreed with the judges and praised Justin immensely.

The Voice fans think Justin should be crowned the winner

Justin's performance was filled with church-like elements and while his song started from a low key, the audience could not control themselves from cheering for the Kansas native. The Voice fans praised Justin for his amazing performance and felt that he deserved to be the winner.

JP Canlapan @pierrejan95 @gwenstefani @j_aaron2 #TeamGwen #TheVoice One word I can describe your singer Justin is that he is a total enough to win the show for you a second time after Suffolk county New York state @carterjrubin Selden Patchogue & Ronkonkoma area.

Jonathan B🧢 @JonathanB455 @NBCTheVoice @j_aaron2 Definitely would've pulled out this one for later had I been Justin, but it was nonetheless the performance of the night! Perfect closer! #TheVoice

Eaglessoar65 @annodjade churching in my bed dem chains broken Justin Justin Aaron's……..this is #TheVoice

StankaButt Mommy👶🏾💕 @luckiiluuu 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾

#Justin

#Justin Literally CHILLS ALL OVER MY BODY ! Break Every Chain #TheVoice . Omg soooo POWERFUL

What happened on The Voice season 22 episode 18?

This week on The Voice, Team Gwen's Kique performed their rendition of the song Superstition. He revealed that his high school teacher introduced him to the song very early on in his career. Gwen was nervous about the song but felt that Kique’s variations fit right into the song.

Bryce Leatherwood sang the song Amarillo by Morning and the judges gave him a standing ovation. John Legend said that the performance was very natural and that Bryce sounded like a professional. Blake revealed that his mother was angry at him for sending Bryce to the wild card elimination last week. Additionally, Blake praised Bryce.

The episode description reads,

"The top 13 artists perform songs that include special dedications in front of coaches Camila Cabello, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani for their chance at a spot in the top 10."

Team Blake's Rowan Grace sang The Winner Takes It All, a song that she used to sing as a very young girl. Blake was impressed by Rowan’s unique voice and her in-depth knowledge of old songs.

Omar Jose Cardona sang In the Name of Love because the song helped him turn his life around and motivated him to ask for help. Camila loved the raw expressions on Omar’s face while singing and John said that the performance is otherworldly.

The top 10 performers of The Voice season 22 will be announced on Tuesday, November 22 at 8 pm ET. The bottom four singers will compete against each other and only one will be saved by the public vote. The remaining three performers will be eliminated.

