What time will Tales of the Walking Dead Season 1 episode 5 air on AMC? Release date, plot and more explored (Spoilers)

The Walking Dead franchise continues to expand its never-ending universe, with its latest series being Tales of the Walking Dead. The brand-new spin-off comes as a structured anthology series comprising of stand-alone episodes and new as well as recurring characters from around the TWD universe.

The post-apocalyptic six-part horror drama premiered earlier on August 14, and is all set to premiere its Season 1 episode 5 (penultimate episode) titled Davon this Sunday, September 11, 2022, at 9 pm ET on AMC.

The narrative of Tales of the Walking Dead occurs on various occasions throughout the course of the series, from the beginning of the apocalypse to years into the future, outside the scope of the overall storyline. The characters who appear in the series are the ones who survived The Walking Dead and continue to struggle for survival in this latest extension.

This article discusses details about the upcoming episode, which arrives this Sunday.

Tales of the Walking Dead: Season 1 episode 5 plot explored

Anthologies have the advantage of being able to incorporate a wide range of perspectives and moods. However, it's still difficult to predict how the entire series will turn out because later episodes are expected to concentrate on both unknown and known people. Let's recap the events that occurred in episode 4 of Tales of the Walking Dead.

Recap of Season 1 episode 4

Tales of the Walking Dead episode 4, titled Amy; Dr. Everett, kicks off with the introduction of Dr. Everett, a naturalist, as he studies a number of walkers, especially one known as "Sample 21." During the process, he encounters a woman among the walkers as his investigation advances. Everett chooses to wait until Sample 21 attacks the woman before intervening despite her calls for rescue.

Although he saves her out of fear that she might harm the research subject, the tracking device gets destroyed in the process. The mysterious woman then introduces herself as Amy before asking Everett for assistance in locating her friends. A request that he very conveniently ignores.

Following the events, Amy visits Everett's hiding place but is unable to rejoin her gang without his assistance. The naturalist soon realizes that Amy's health is progressively deteriorating as she is consuming poisonous seeds for food. He hands her a potion that he concocted that might help her with the illness.

When Amy regains consciousness, Everett blames her for meddling with his study and is outraged over losing Sample 21. She is willing to direct him to his research subject but only on the condition that he assists her in reuniting with her group. They set off on their mutually beneficial trip together.

Episode 5 plot and other details explored

Tales of the Walking Dead Season 1 episode 5 has a lot to look forward to. A young stranger wakes up in an unknown town with no recollection. To add to his confusion, the locals are charging him with murder, and he has to piece his memories together to figure out the truth.

The official synopsis of episode 5 states:

"In a noir-ish fractured-memory thriller, a young stranger suddenly wakes up in a dangerous, foreign town with no memory of how he got there; he must piece together fragments of his broken mind to uncover why the townspeople accuse him of murder."

The upcoming episode, helmed by Michael Satrazemis, was written by the series' co-creator, Channing Powell. The two previously worked with the franchise on both the original series and the first sequel, Fear the Walking Dead. Davon will have Jessie T. Usher star as the titular character alongside Embeth Davidtz as Amanda, Loan Chabonol as Nora, and Gage Munroe as Arnaud.

As previously stated, Season 1 episode 5 of Tales of the Walking Dead premieres on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at 9 pm ET on AMC.

Edited by Somava