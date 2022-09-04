What time will Tales of the Walking Dead Season 1 Episode 4 air on AMC? Details explored

Episode 4 of the first season of Tales of the Walking Dead will premiere on AMC on Sunday, September 4, at 9 p.m. ET. The episode, titled Amy/Dr. Everett, was made available to members of AMC+ last week, on August 28, and comes this Sunday for non-subscribers.

Tales of the Walking Dead, a spin-off in The Walking Dead franchise, is a six-episode anthology series that is set in a post-apocalyptic world and follows the lives of people as they survive the "walking dead" or zombies. It comprises existing characters from The Walking Dead universe, in addition to introducing new ones.

Plot details and more about episode 4 of Tales of the Walking Dead

The fourth episode of Tales of the Walking Dead is titled Amy/Dr. Everett. Written and directed by Ahmadu Garba and Haifaa al-Mansour, respectively, the episode features actors Anthony Edwards and Poppy Liu in significant roles.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"In a nature documentary set in the "dead sector", a naturalist who studies walkers encounters a spirited settler; an unlikely respect is forged between the two as the settler tries to argue in favour of people taking back the land from the dead."

Additional details about Tales of the Walking Dead and upcoming episodes

Tales of the Walking Dead is a spin-off anthology series for The Walking Dead franchise, which was initiated with its first season in 2010. Based on a comic book series by the same name, the story chronicled the life of Rick Grimes, his family, and other survivors of the zombie apocalypse.

The original series, The Walking Dead, came to an end in 2021 after a decade-long run spanning 11 seasons. Thus, the creators decided to branch out in order to expand the universe.

Consequently, spin-off shows like Tales of the Walking Dead were conceived. It is to be noted that it is the third spin-off in The Walking Dead franchise.

While the seven-season-long Fear the Walking Dead was the first spin-off, the second spin-off to the franchise, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, was two season-long.

The series follows different characters from The Walking Dead world as well as those outside of it, as they survive hordes of zombies.

Anthony Edwards in Episode 4 of the series (Image via IMDb)

The first three episodes were titled Evie/Joe (with Terry Crews and Olivia Munn), Blair/Gina (with Jillian Bell and Parker Posey), and Dee (with Samantha Morton and Lauren Glazier), respectively.

As fans of the franchise buckle up for episode 4, AMC+ subscribers will have access to episode 5, titled Davon. They will also be privy to the finale episode of La Dona, a week prior to the world, on September 11.

The Walking Dead World @TWalkingDWorld Episode 105 of #TalesOfTWD is now available to stream on AMC+. To those waiting to watch next Sunday (9/11), be careful of spoilers, screenshots, and clips that will make their way to social media. To those watching early, please be respectful of fans that wait. Episode 105 of #TalesOfTWD is now available to stream on AMC+. To those waiting to watch next Sunday (9/11), be careful of spoilers, screenshots, and clips that will make their way to social media. To those watching early, please be respectful of fans that wait. https://t.co/qnFBRM5mSC

In July, AMC announced the release of another series slated for 2023 that will expand the franchise. It will reunite actors Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira, who essayed Grimes and Michonne respectively in The Walking Dead series.

Non-subscribers can watch Episode 4 on AMC. Subscribers can catch Episode 5 on AMC+.

