Tana Mongeau slammed for allegedly attending a massive boat party

Tana Mongeau became the subject of a backlash after being photographed attending a huge boat party where no one wore masks.
Tana Mongeau appears to be in hot water for attempting to cover up her attendance. There was a breach of COVID guidelines when several attendees took pictures during the party without wearing face masks. While Tana Mongeau didn’t post any stories of herself at the party, she was tagged in her friends's stories.
Fan saw that the tags identified Tana Mongeau and not some look-alike. It is possible to see her having a good time in multiple Instagram Stories. The photos in the Instagram stories clearly depict her partying and posing for the pictures.
Aside from ignoring any reference to her attendance at the party, Tana seems to be waiting for the story to die down. This is the easiest way for influencers to overcome bad publicity. If the news isn’t too big or hasn’t got a lot of attention, they will usually go about their normal business.
It is unclear if Tana will be able to just let this one go, but it is clear she doesn't mind breaking the COVID restrictions to begin with.
Tana Mongeau is just one of many influencers on the news for breaking COVID restrictions
Many Influencers have been in the news for ignoring COVID restrictions. Nikita Dragun has often made news by using a transparent face shield instead of a real face mask. They will most likely continue to do so because there have been no fines or consequences for influencers breaking restrictions.
It's the influence they have on the young that causes the problems. Instead of beeing role models, they've been doing whatever they want. Although difficult to accept, this seems to be the way things continue to go.
Many internet influencers believe they are above the law. It is easy to see why because there is yet to be an authority to hold them accountable. They are unlikely to abide by COVID restrictions unless they are legally bound. Until someone gives influencers real consequences, we won't be rid of these situations.
Published 23 Feb 2021, 00:10 IST