Tana Mongeau slammed for allegedly attending a massive boat party

Tana Mongeau became the subject of a backlash after being photographed attending a huge boat party where no one wore masks.

Video from party Tana Mongeau is allegedly present. pic.twitter.com/Ksln0aM4FC — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 22, 2021

Tana Mongeau appears to be in hot water for attempting to cover up her attendance. There was a breach of COVID guidelines when several attendees took pictures during the party without wearing face masks. While Tana Mongeau didn’t post any stories of herself at the party, she was tagged in her friends's stories.

They won't care. If it's not someone they know they just won't care. — 📚Nancy📖 27 🧋 (@HistoricalGirly) February 22, 2021

Fan saw that the tags identified Tana Mongeau and not some look-alike. It is possible to see her having a good time in multiple Instagram Stories. The photos in the Instagram stories clearly depict her partying and posing for the pictures.

Related: Tana Mongeau net worth: What is Jake Paul's ex-wife's worth and what is her profession?

weekly at least — 𓆏mothman simp 𓅰(TOP 3.14% on dumbasses.org!) (@gh0stgrilcheese) February 22, 2021

I don’t understand this ! In Germany we are don’t allowed too see more than 2 people at one time...police is charging money if you don’t wear a mask 😷 clubs are closed since last year — Mrs.Deadpool (@MrsStoner3) February 22, 2021

Aside from ignoring any reference to her attendance at the party, Tana seems to be waiting for the story to die down. This is the easiest way for influencers to overcome bad publicity. If the news isn’t too big or hasn’t got a lot of attention, they will usually go about their normal business.

this makes me so fuckin upset omg i hate her and everyone who still does this shit — Delia Enya (@delia_enya) February 22, 2021

Advertisement

It is unclear if Tana will be able to just let this one go, but it is clear she doesn't mind breaking the COVID restrictions to begin with.

Related: Tana Mongeau jokes about getting back with Jake Paul

Tana Mongeau is just one of many influencers on the news for breaking COVID restrictions

Many Influencers have been in the news for ignoring COVID restrictions. Nikita Dragun has often made news by using a transparent face shield instead of a real face mask. They will most likely continue to do so because there have been no fines or consequences for influencers breaking restrictions.

You don't think you breaking covid protocols have the tendency to get the hospitals more choked and be to the detriment of others as the message you got in your dm indicates? You "influencers" I don't even know who you're influencing. https://t.co/3m3ASRX8Pa — Rex (@RexKwasiDanquah) February 22, 2021

It's the influence they have on the young that causes the problems. Instead of beeing role models, they've been doing whatever they want. Although difficult to accept, this seems to be the way things continue to go.

You act like I care YOLO — DamnBro (@AlaskanEcho) February 22, 2021

Of course being a reckless twat as usual. Just another day in the life of an "influencer"@tanamongeau — Ben Jones (@BenJone87698444) February 22, 2021

Many internet influencers believe they are above the law. It is easy to see why because there is yet to be an authority to hold them accountable. They are unlikely to abide by COVID restrictions unless they are legally bound. Until someone gives influencers real consequences, we won't be rid of these situations.

Related: Are Jake paul and Tana Mongeau married? The truth behind the notorious YouTuber's second wedding