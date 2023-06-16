Tate McRae’s ‘Are We Flying’ North American Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, dates, venues, & more

Tate McRae has announced a new tour, Are We Flying, scheduled from September 5, 2023, to October 13, 2023, in venues across the mainland USA, Canada, and Quebec. The tour is in support of the singer's debut studio album, I Used to Think I Could Fly.

The singer-songwriter announced the tour, which will feature supporting performances by charlieonnafriday, via a post on her official Instagram page on June 15, 2023:

The presale for the tour will be available on June 19, 2023, at 10 am local time. Interested patrons must register at Ticketmaster's page for the artist (https://www.ticketmaster.com/tatemcrae) by June 18, 2023, at 10 pm PST to gain access to the presales.

General tickets will be available on June 24, 2023, at 10 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced and can be purchased via the singer's official website, https://www.tatemcrae.com/.

The tour will start in Chicago and end in Seattle

Joining Tate McRae on her tour will be American rapper and singer-songwriter Charlie Finch, better known by his stage name charlieonnafriday, best known for his 2022 single Enough, which peaked at number 88 on the Canadian Hot 100 singles chart.

The full list of dates and venues for the Tate McRae tour is given below:

September 5, 2023 — Chicago, Illinois, at Riviera Theatre

September 6, 2023 — Minneapolis, Minnesota, at The Fillmore Minneapolis

September 8, 2023 — Detroit, Michigan, at The Fillmore Detroit

September 10, 2023 — Montreal, Quebec, at MTELUS

September 12, 2023 — Toronto, Ontario, at HISTORY

September 14, 2023 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at The Fillmore Philadelphia

September 16, 2023 — Boston, Massachusetts, at Citizens House of Blues

September 18, 2023 — Silver Spring, Maryland, at The Fillmore Silver Spring

September 20, 2023 — New York City, New York, at The Rooftop at Pier 17

September 23, 2023 — Nashville, Tennessee, at Marathon Music Works

September 25, 2023 — Atlanta, Georgia, at Tabernacle

September 27, 2023 — Dallas, Texas, at House of Blues

September 29, 2023 — Houston, Texas, at Bayou Music Center

September 30, 2023 — Austin, Texas at ACL Live – Moody Theater

October 2, 2023 — Denver, Colorado, at Summit

October 4, 2023 — Los Angeles, California, at Hollywood Palladium

October 7, 20023 — Phoenix, Arizona, at The Van Buren

October 9, 2023 — San Francisco, California, at The Masonic

October 11, 2023 — Portland, Oregon, at McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

October 13, 2023 — Seattle, Washington State, at Paramount Theatre

Tate McRae's first studio album was released in 2022

Tate McRae was born on July 1, 2003, in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The singer-songwriter started her career as a voice actor and dancer, notably voicing the character of Spot Splatter Splash in the children's animation show Lalaloopsy produced by MGA.

The singer began her music career with a single, One Day, released on her YouTube channel, which garnered more than 39 million views upon release. This prompted the singer to continue releasing music on her channel until 2019.

In 2019, Tate McRae signed on with RCA Records, and the following year, she released her debut EP, All the Things I Never Said, which peaked at number 16 on the US Heatseekers chart.

The singer-songwriter received critical acclaim with her debut studio album, I Used to Think I Could Fly, released on May 27, 2022. The album peaked at number 3 on the Canadian album chart and at number 7 on the Scottish and Swedish album charts, respectively.

