Tayler Holder arrest rumors debunked as fake LA County records go viral

TikToker Tayler Holder has been going viral in the past few weeks after rumors of him allegedly s*xually assaulting women went viral. Though no one has come forward with their experience, several influencers from Los Angeles have mass-unfollowed him on social media.

Alleged documents of Holder being arrested are now circulating online. However, they appear to have been fabricated. Buzzfeed journalist Kelsey Weekman also contacted the LAPD, who confirmed that the TikToker had not been arrested.

kelsey weekman @kelsaywhat LAPD just told me reports Tayler Holder has been arrested are not true LAPD just told me reports Tayler Holder has been arrested are not true https://t.co/WAMZm4qWDe

Other internet gossip sources like Drama Alert’s Keemstar reported that the TikToker had been arrested. He shared a new video titled- “He got ARRESTED! – Tayler Holder tells me EVERYTHING! – Jake Paul Declines KSI! MrBeast vs PewDiepie.”

However, it appeared to be a clickbait title when one watched the video. Keemstar spoke about King Cid, who was arrested, instead of Holder.

Fake documents of Tayler Holder getting arrested appear online

Social media user "Charlyforevrr" shared a screenshot of fake LA county records on her Instagram stories, claiming Tayler Holder had been arrested. The netizen located the fake information on a website called Check People. In her stories, she wrote:

“I also just checked for myself on this website and it’s true… he got arrested.”

A screenshot posted by Def Noodles on Instagram showcased a screenshot of Holder’s criminal record. However, the information was irrelevant and fake as it listed the TikTok star as Female. It also included the influencer’s astrological sign and interests, which would not have been included in legal documents.

Screenshots of Charlyforevrr and Def Noodles are available in the Instagram post below:

Since the information went viral online, netizens quickly pointed out that the documents were fake. A few comments on the same include:

“A database of an arrest record will not have someones star sign, you think when they're booking someone/taking a report from someone there also like - your horoscope for today is....” -@jamiefernback

“Yeah because checkpeople.com seems like a legit site” - @0x1uvr

Another comment read:

“That’s just tayler being a leo” -@noelleflk

As information about Tayler Holder being arrested began circulating online, he took to his Instagram story to let followers know he had not been imprisoned.

The star confirmed on the BFF’s Podcast that he was aware of the allegations. However, he said:

“At the end of the day, there’s a lot of stuff going on offline that should continue to be handled offline.”

The Hollywood Fix confirmed that the TikToker had been sending cease and desist letters to several influencers in LA to stop alluding to the allegations made against him. TikTok star Bryce Hall confirmed the same in a vlog that he received one.

