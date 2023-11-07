Taylor Acorn 2024 Good Enough Tour Australia and US: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, and more

Taylor Acorn has announced a new tour, billed as the Good Enough Tour, which is scheduled to be held from March 7, 2024 to May 11, 2024, in venues across mainland Australia and United States. The tour will be a follow up to the singer's fall 2023 tour.

The singer announced the new musical trek, which will feature performances in cities such as New York, Tampa, Sydney, and Portland, among others, via a post on her official Instagram page on November 6, 2023.

"This is such a “pinch me” moment to announce such a big tour — we’re literally on our way to Toronto to kick off my first headline run ever, and now we get to go to the complete other side of the world in a few months… Absolutely INSANE 😭😭😭 I’m SO EXCITED TO SEE YOU ALL!!"

Presale for the tour will be available from November 7, 2023 and can be accessed with the code PSYCHO. General tickets for Taylor Acorn's tour will be available from November 10, 2023. Ticket prices have not been announced, but tickets can be purchased from the official website of the singer when available.

Taylor Acorn 2024 tour dates and venues explored

The singer is currently on tour across North America in support of her new EP, Certified Depressant. The tour is set to wrap up with a show at the The East Room in Nashville, Tennessee on November 17, 2023.

Following the end of her 2023 tour, Taylor Acorn will embark on the newly announced Australia and United States tour in 2024. The full list of dates and venues for the Taylor Acorn Good Enough 2024 tour is given below:

March 7, 2024 – Brunswick (Melbourne) Australia at Stay Gold

March 9, 2024 – Fortitude Valley (Brisbane) Australia at The Zoo

March 10, 2024 – Darlinghurst (Sydney), Australia at Oxford Art Factory

April 11, 2024 – Tampa, Florida at Crowbar

April 12, 2024 – Orlando, Florida at The Social

April 14, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at The Basement East

April 16, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina at Amos' Southend

April 18, 2024 – New York City, New York at Gramercy Theatre

April 19, 2024 – Washington, DC at The Atlantis

April 20, 2024 – Allston, Massachusetts at Brighton Music Hall

Apr 21, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at The Fillmore Philadelphia

April 23, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan at The Shelter

April 25, 2024 – Kansas City, Missouri at Recordbar

April 26, 2024 – Denver, Colorado Meow Wolf Denver at Convergence Station

April 27, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah at Soundwell

April 29, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at Madame Lou's

April 30, 2024 – Portland, Oregon at Polaris Hall

May 2, 2024 – Sacramento, California at Goldfield Trading Post Sacramento

May 3, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at The Echo

May 4, 2024 – San Diego, California at House Of Blues San Diego

May 5, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at The Rebel Lounge

May 8, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at House Of Blues Dallas

May 10, 2024 – Austin, Texas, United States at Antone's

May 11, 2024 – Houston, Texas at House Of Blues Houston

Taylor Acorn was born in Lynchburg, Virginia, and started playing the guitar when she was fifteen years old. She released her debut EP Put It in a Song, on November 17, 2017. The EP was successful on streaming platforms, boasting over 300,000 views on YouTube alone at the moment.