Taylor Swift Cinemark AMC Eras Tour popcorn bucket: Price, collectible cup, tickets and all you need to know

Taylor Swift's upcoming Eras Tour movie is causing a stir in the entertainment industry, setting unprecedented pre-sale records and even inspiring a unique cinema collectible.

Swift's announcement of the Eras Tour movie sent shockwaves through the industry. The buzz has already translated into a resounding success, with pre-sales generating an impressive $26 million in revenue.

The anticipation is building as fans eagerly await the film's release on October 13th, a date that promises to be a monumental moment for Swifties worldwide.

As excitement continues to grow, AMC Theatres and Cinemark have unveiled a special treat for Taylor Swift enthusiasts: a Taylor Swift-themed popcorn bucket and collectible cup.

Taylor Swift Popcorn Bucket ( Image via AMC)

The exclusive Taylor Swift-themed popcorn bucket is priced at $14.99 and a collectible cup and large fountain drink are $11.99, enhancing the cinematic experience for fans.

How to buy Taylor Swift's Eras Tour movie tickets? How much do the tickets cost?

Head over to AMC Theatres' website, or check out Cinemark and Fandango. It's Swift, so tickets are selling out fast, but fans don't have to worry, as it's not hard to grab Eras Tour tickets on Ticketmaster.

After going to the AMC website, fans will be in line for tickets automatically. There is no need to stress over long waits. After that, just submit the location, and AMC will show the showtimes at nearby theaters.

Eras Tour tickets are currently available for purchase at $19.89 for adults and $13.13 for children (plus tax). The runtime of the movie is reported to be 2 hours and 45 minutes, promising an immersive cinematic experience for fans.

AMC Theaters also shared a statement on the ticket demands via a press release:

"AMC is also aware that no ticketing system in history seems to have been able to accommodate the soaring demand from Taylor Swift fans when tickets are first placed on sale. Guests wanting to be the first to buy their tickets online may experience delays, longer-than-usual ticket- purchase waiting-room times and possible outages. AMC is committed to ensuring any delays or outages are addressed as quickly as possible.”

However, some fans are having a bit of trouble with the website. AMC knew it might happen and even fixed their servers to handle the rush. So, if you run into a glitch, hang in there for a bit.

IMAX Theatre, a significant contender in the film exhibition industry, has enthusiastically embraced the Swift phenomenon, with more than 250 showings already fully booked and impressive advance ticket sales figures.

As reported by CNBC, IMAX is witnessing a comparable level of pre-sale interest commonly associated with major blockbuster releases.