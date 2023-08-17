Taylor Swift is reportedly making her debut in the Marvel Universe by playing the role of Dazzler in Deadpool 3. It is rumored that the famous pop star and the witty Merc will team up in the film alongside Hugh Jackman, Wolverine, and Jennifer Garners Elektra. However, things got more intriguing when rumors started circulating about Swift's involvement in Deadpool 3.

The initial rumors emerged in 2022 after Ryan Reynolds, who portrays Deadpool himself, expressed his interest in having Swift join the cast. Since then, fans have been speculating about whether or not Swift will make a cameo appearance in Deadpool 3. Some hints supporting this theory include Reynolds's friendship with Swift and her cats appearing on his shirt during Deadpool 2.

Taylor Swift shines bright: Pop icon rumored to join Marvel's Deadpool 3 as Dazzler

Taylor Swift, the famed pop icon and recipient of numerous Grammy awards, is well-versed in cinema. She has graced the silver screen in notable films such as Valentine’s Day, Cats, and Amsterdam. Now the future seems more fortunate for her as she may be ready to embark on a fresh endeavor by joining the MCU.

Recent reports from The DisInsider suggest that Swift is discussing appearing as Dazzler in the highly anticipated Deadpool 3. However, the official confirmation is behind bars.

Dazzler, a mutant with the incredible ability to transform sound into radiant beams of light and energy, is also renowned for her musical talents. She skillfully utilizes her powers to add an extraordinary touch to her performances. Marvel comic enthusiasts have long held a fondness for Dazzler, who first debuted in 1979 through a collaborative effort between Marvel and Casablanca Records.

Deadpool 3 features Wolverine, portrayed by Hugh Jackman, alongside other X-Men characters. (Image via Marvel)

Dazzler's character gradually became a prominent figure in rock and pop music. She has been a valued member of the X-Men and the Avengers throughout the years and even headlined her solo series. Meanwhile, Deadpool 3 will serve as the first MCU production to incorporate characters from the former Fox properties following Disney's acquisition in 2019.

Yet, the third installment of Deadpool boasts a talented cast. The film supposedly plans to feature the X-Men Wolverine, portrayed by Hugh Jackman, alongside other X-Men characters. Things got more interesting as it introduced Jennifer Garner's Elektra from the Daredevil franchise.

Given Swift's close friendship with Ryan Reynolds, the notion of her assuming the role of Dazzler in the movie does not come as an entirely surprising development. Reynolds has previously expressed his admiration for Swift's talents and musical contributions. He even lent his Deadpool costume to Swift for a memorable Halloween celebration in 2016.

Fans of Swift eagerly anticipate the possibility of witnessing her extraordinary portrayal of Dazzler in Deadpool 3. Among the most prominent examples is a stunning creation by artist Steven Defendini, who shared his artwork on Instagram. The masterpiece depicts Swift adorned in a captivating blue jumpsuit accentuated by a star-shaped belt buckle.

The film is currently being filmed in different parts of the UK. Production has experienced a delay due to the SAG AFTRA strike. Fans can anticipate its release on May 3, 2024. Shawn Levy will direct the movie. Reynolds will write the screenplay with Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux Logelin.

If Swift emerges as Dazzler in Deadpool 3, it would be an absolute delight for her supporters and fans of the MCU. Her enchanting charm, immense talent, and undeniable star quality will infuse the role, further enhancing the already uproarious and adrenaline-fueled movie.