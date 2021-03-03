TaylorSwiftisOverParty: Twitter users want to cancel Taylor Swift for alleged predatory behavior and cultural appropriation

Just days after garnering universal support online, multiple Grammy Award-winning artist Taylor Swift is now a target of the Cancel Culture mob on Twitter.

The singer-songwriter has been in the news lately. Her recent clapback at Netflix's "Ginny & Georgia" for their "lazy, deeply sexist" joke earned her massive support online.

However, just a day after being unanimously praised, the "Love Story" hitmaker now finds herself subject to a barrage of online criticism. Scores of Twitter users are attempting to cancel her for being an alleged predator.

#TaylorSwiftIsOverParty #pedoswift she's literally a predator, a pedophile, and worse.... i can't believe this pic.twitter.com/SyfFlXpTgc — sydney is limited on @GETFREEK (@RNBOWINTERLUDE) March 3, 2021

A primary reason behind these allegations is her former relationship with Robert Kennedy's son, Conor Kennedy, whom she dated briefly in 2012.

a day after his 18th birthday party... shes sick for this idc idc #TaylorSwiftIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/aWw00qrl8N — isaiah (@lustlml) March 3, 2021

As a result of these allegations surfacing online, the hashtag #TaylorSwiftIsOverParty is currently trending on Twitter.

The hashtag marks a sense of deja vu, as fans of the 31-year-old will remember that in 2016, she saw similar backlash in the fallout of her relationship with DJ Calvin Harris.

The incendiary response's suddenness soon triggered a whole new debate online, with fans and critics vociferously duking it out online.

Why does Twitter want to cancel Taylor Swift? Singer's dating history sparks backlash online

Taylor Swift recently grabbed headlines with her triumphant clapback at Netflix show "Ginny & Georgia" after an unsavory reference to her dating life was slammed by her fans online.

Her response garnered tremendous support from various sectors as Twitter stood by her in taking a unanimous stand against misogyny.

However, where the platform is concerned, the tide of sentiment can change in the blink of an eye. This was evidenced by the recent wave of backlash against the singer.

The major reason behind this sudden wave of backlash stems from her relationship with Conor Kennedy when she was 22, and he, 18.

If y’all are confused of why #TaylorSwiftIsOverParty is trending.

tw// Grooming & racism pic.twitter.com/zYDGEC1wAW — ♥︎ Stream Positions ♥︎ (@barb_slay) March 3, 2021

Twitter users also began digging into her past, bringing to light questionable actions on her behalf.

This ranged from her allegedly being guilty of cultural appropriation during an SNL skit to taking pictures with a swastika in their latest bid to cancel her:

-with a swastika, a symbol used to express hate towards Jewish people. She also made fun of black culture on SNL, and weirdly had an obsession with The Weeknd’s hair. I will be continuing this with a few other reasons why Taylor Swift is not innocent in any way. (3/?) — Ariana Grande Charts (@grandeschart) March 3, 2021

In the wake of these allegations surfacing online, several users hopped onto the anti-Taylor Swift bandwagon. They began demanding her cancellation under the hashtag #TaylorSwiftIsOverParty:

Y'all remember when Taylor Swift had a whole music video idolizing Colonial Africa / Apartheid Era. Legit they were in South Africa but no Black ppl in the MV. A whole white supremacist w/ racist fans #TaylorSwiftIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/ASUMuZiD86 — Killua Stan ☭ 🇹🇹 🇳🇬 (@Lagosjollofrice) March 3, 2021

YES ARE WE FINALLY BULLYING THAT WHITE WOMAN #TaylorSwiftIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/XPDyLl1eob — jjvision (@flfryou) March 3, 2021

dude i hope we do not just forget this in the morning and actually make sure her racist and predatory actions get called out properly #TaylorSwiftIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/RnRp1vma1I — fire walk with ben (@funnygaymes) March 3, 2021

Taylor is so self-obsessed that she thinks everything is about herself and inserts herself into every situation #TaylorSwiftIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/qRvqkxEP1J — Donda➡️ Vote For KanYe (@yaserrollins2) March 3, 2021

she’s literally a predator but of course y’all will defend the white woman pic.twitter.com/DyBqPy5LO5 — ✯ (@shanqhai) March 3, 2021

On the other hand, fans took to Twitter to extend support to the Pennsylvania native. A majority of Twitter mocked the latest attempt to cancel her by trending the hashtag #TaylorIsLoved:

Taylor Swift is not anti-semitic, she’s NOT racist, she’s not homophobic, she’s not a predator... this is all a reach and the past few hours for everyone trying to cancel her has been for shits and giggles because there’s nothing legitimate to back these claims up. — joe (@itswillbowery) March 3, 2021

Me looking through #TaylorSwiftIsOverParty trying to found out what she did



pic.twitter.com/ojlOR7zqQa — Matt (@MattW2001) March 3, 2021

wtf did swifties do now? can y'all just shut the hell up and stop getting her dragged #taylorswiftisoverparty pic.twitter.com/6WZCXQslZl — Mitchell (@AhsokaisRare) March 3, 2021

the #TaylorSwiftIsOverParty didn’t work in 2016, it’s not gonna work now pic.twitter.com/b4YAqzR3xA — Manwell (@daddyymaanuel) March 3, 2021

After going through #TaylorSwiftIsOverParty , I’m about ready to log off. Like yall gonna cancel her today, cancel Ariana in a few days, then find a reason to cancel Nicki next week. Its not even holding people accountable anymore, it’s just smear campaigns to make stans fight. pic.twitter.com/ynWNRAZBOn — United Kingdolls Stan Account (@scanon_98) March 3, 2021

So you're trying to tell me that

Tyga (23) can date kylie (17) Jerry Steinfeld (38) can date a 17 yr old Paul Walker (33) can date 16 yr old and they can all get away with it. But yall cancel Taylor in 0.5 seconds 😐 Yikes #TaylorSwiftIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/4sdYhtNvmg — barb minaj (@barbx_minaj) March 3, 2021

y’all really think that starting the #TaylorSwiftIsOverParty trend will cancel TAYLOR SWIFT? pic.twitter.com/33sNAGAXF8 — sad boy (@boytwtt) March 3, 2021

me to those dumb bitches that decided to make #TaylorSwiftIsOverParty trending pic.twitter.com/KspwQZIauk — daya ❀ (@gho7tin) March 3, 2021

Yeah because y'all are really gonna "cancel" Taylor Swift. How many times has it been now? #TaylorSwiftIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/Z7nfpsM4ck — AGoldenJule💫 (@trulyjuju) March 3, 2021

#TaylorSwiftIsOverParty remember when people on twitter said "cancel culture is bad" and THEN THEY STILL SAY "*blank*isoverparty" IMMEDIATELY CONTRADICTING THEMSELVES



And how the fuck do you cancel fucking TAYLOR SWIFT on TWITTER??????? pic.twitter.com/PaGAEAjZVx — Buzzy (@FlutterBuzzy) March 3, 2021

Keeping in mind how such severe allegations can trigger a full-blown cancellation crusade online, one particular Twitter user shared a thread debunking all the allegations against Taylor Swift:

debunking all the allegations misconceptions about taylor swift; a thread pic.twitter.com/UZqDKRUQqW — julia miller🇵🇭 (@hoaxney) March 3, 2021

Many fans also felt that Taylor Swift is getting dragged online due to the past behbehavior a section of her problematic and racist fans. Her fans have raised this point, saying they do not claim accountability for such negative "fans."

Taylor had nothing to do with what some of her problematic and racist fans did (they’ve all deactivated & are gone now and we don’t claim them)



The rest of us apologise for them. Truly. But Taylor has only spread love and equality! #TaylorSwiftisLovedParty — TUSHAR (@reputushion) March 3, 2021

As fans and critics continue battling online, this latest outburst against Taylor Swift serves as yet another reminder of how whimsical social media tends to get. That, too, in a digital age that continually teeters on the edge of toxicity.