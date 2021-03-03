TaylorSwiftisOverParty: Twitter users want to cancel Taylor Swift for alleged predatory behavior and cultural appropriation

Just days after garnering universal support online, multiple Grammy Award-winning artist Taylor Swift is now a target of the Cancel Culture mob on Twitter.
The singer-songwriter has been in the news lately. Her recent clapback at Netflix's "Ginny & Georgia" for their "lazy, deeply sexist" joke earned her massive support online.
However, just a day after being unanimously praised, the "Love Story" hitmaker now finds herself subject to a barrage of online criticism. Scores of Twitter users are attempting to cancel her for being an alleged predator.
A primary reason behind these allegations is her former relationship with Robert Kennedy's son, Conor Kennedy, whom she dated briefly in 2012.
As a result of these allegations surfacing online, the hashtag #TaylorSwiftIsOverParty is currently trending on Twitter.
The hashtag marks a sense of deja vu, as fans of the 31-year-old will remember that in 2016, she saw similar backlash in the fallout of her relationship with DJ Calvin Harris.
The incendiary response's suddenness soon triggered a whole new debate online, with fans and critics vociferously duking it out online.
Why does Twitter want to cancel Taylor Swift? Singer's dating history sparks backlash online
Taylor Swift recently grabbed headlines with her triumphant clapback at Netflix show "Ginny & Georgia" after an unsavory reference to her dating life was slammed by her fans online.
Her response garnered tremendous support from various sectors as Twitter stood by her in taking a unanimous stand against misogyny.
However, where the platform is concerned, the tide of sentiment can change in the blink of an eye. This was evidenced by the recent wave of backlash against the singer.
The major reason behind this sudden wave of backlash stems from her relationship with Conor Kennedy when she was 22, and he, 18.
Twitter users also began digging into her past, bringing to light questionable actions on her behalf.
This ranged from her allegedly being guilty of cultural appropriation during an SNL skit to taking pictures with a swastika in their latest bid to cancel her:
In the wake of these allegations surfacing online, several users hopped onto the anti-Taylor Swift bandwagon. They began demanding her cancellation under the hashtag #TaylorSwiftIsOverParty:
On the other hand, fans took to Twitter to extend support to the Pennsylvania native. A majority of Twitter mocked the latest attempt to cancel her by trending the hashtag #TaylorIsLoved:
Keeping in mind how such severe allegations can trigger a full-blown cancellation crusade online, one particular Twitter user shared a thread debunking all the allegations against Taylor Swift:
Many fans also felt that Taylor Swift is getting dragged online due to the past behbehavior a section of her problematic and racist fans. Her fans have raised this point, saying they do not claim accountability for such negative "fans."
As fans and critics continue battling online, this latest outburst against Taylor Swift serves as yet another reminder of how whimsical social media tends to get. That, too, in a digital age that continually teeters on the edge of toxicity.