TC Summer Fest 2023: Lineup, tickets, venue and more 

TC Summer Fest is here with its inaugural edition, which is scheduled to be held at the Target Field Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota from July 14 to 15, 2023. The two-day event is being hosted by the baseball team Minnesota Twins as well as the professional event hosting company, 555 Events.

The organizers announced the fest, which will feature performances by music acts such as Death Cab for Cutie, Cannons and Chelsea Cutler, via a post on their official Instagram page:

Tickets for the tour start at $66 plus processing fees for Green tickets. Tickets for the F rows cost $372 plus processing fees, while Pit tickets are priced at $406 plus processing fees. Tickets will be available from May 5, 2023, at https://tcsummerfest.com/tickets.

The Killers, Imagine Dragons to headline TC Summer Fest

Headlining the inaugural edition of TC Summer Fest on Day 1 will be the American rock band The Killers. The band is best known for their fifth studio album, Wonderful Wonderful, which was released on September 22, 2017. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as the Australian, and UK album charts.

On Day 2, TC Summer Fest will be headlined by American pop-rock band Imagine Dragons. The band rose to prominence with their second studio album, Smoke + Mirrors, which was released on 17, 2015. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as the UK album chart.

The lineup currently announced for the festival is given below:

July 14, 2023, TC Summer Fest Day 1:

The Killers

The Flaming Lips

Death Cab For Cutie

Cannons

TBA

July 15, 2023, TC Summer Fest Day 2:

Imagine Dragons

AJR

Chelsea Cutler

EM Beihold

Talk

More about the artists headed to TC Summer Fest 2023

The Flaming Lips are an psychedelic-rock band from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, formed as a collaboration between brothers Mark and Wayne Coyne, as well as Michael Ivins and Dave Kotska. The band rose to prominence with their twelfth studio album, Embryonic, which was released on October 13, 2009. The album peaked at number 8 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Death Cab for Cutie is an American indie-rock band that was originally formed by lead vocalist Ben Gibbard as a solo project, which was quickly expanded into a full-scale band by the vocalist after his initial release netted him a record deal.

The band is best known for their fourth studio album, Transatlanticism, which was released on October 7, 2003. The album received positive reviews upon release and was moderately successful on the charts, quickly gaining a cult following.

AJR is an indie-pop trio that was formed as a collaboration between multi-instrumentalist brothers Adam, Jack, and Ryan Metzger, in 2005. The band is best known for their third studio album, Neotheater, which was released on April 26, 2019. The album peaked at number 8 on the US album chart.

Chelsea Emily Cutler is an up-and-coming singer-songwriter from Westport, Connecticut. She released her debut studio album, How to Be Human, on January 17, 2020. The album peaked at number 23 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Cannons is an indie-pop band that began as a collaboration between Ryan Clapham and Paul Davis, and Michelle Joy. The band is best known for their debut studio album, Night Drive, which was released on May 12, 2017.

