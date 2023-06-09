Tee Grizzley x Dexter the Creator x Adidas Forum Low “Dodge Hornet” sneakers auction: Everything we know so far?

Dodge, a popular American automobile brand, is going to launch an exclusive version of Adidas Forum Low sneakers, in collaboration with Tee Grizzley and Dexter the Creator. The brand is known for producing high-performance vehicles, such as the Dodge Charger and Challenger. Considering Adidas's association with the sports background, Dodge decided to launch a sporty sneakers which is a nod to one of its iconic car models, the Dodge Hornet.

None of the associates of this new sneaker launch have announced any official release date for the sneakers. However, the new Adidas Forum Low “Dodge Hornet” sneakers will be exclusively available via the NTWRK app till June 23. Currently, the raffle is going on via the NTWRK app and sneakerheads can now register themselves. When the raffle closes, fans won't be able to get their hands on the pair. Apart from this, no details regarding the shoe price are available.

Tee Grizzley x Dexter the Creator x Adidas Forum Low “Dodge Hornet” sneakers only available in men’s size 10.5 (US)

Dexter the Creator with new Forum Low “Dodge Hornet” (Image via Dexter the Creator)

This collaboration pushes the limits of accepted industrial conventions via the combination of automotive power, creative expression, and individualism. These distinctive shoes were inspired by the Dodge Hornet, a car made for adventurers who shun convention and forge their own paths. The Dodge Hornet sets a new bar for practicality, power, performance, and style.

Tee Grizzley x Dexter the Creator x Adidas Forum Low “Dodge Hornet” sneakers - the name is enough to say that this collab has three masterminds from the creative and sports world, which makes it a special partnership. The creative hand behind this new upcoming sneakers is Dexter the Creator, who is well known for his deconstruction and reconstruction art of sneakers. And this time, he has shown his creative work on one of the most popular sneaker models from Adidas, the Forum Low.

The limited-edition Adidas Forum Low pays tribute to the Apaculpo Gold Hornet and its classic design with a mesmerizing Yellow and Black colorway. These shoes steal the show with the nylon strap which has been made taking the inspiration from the seat belt of the car, 3M bright piping, along with a Hornet emblem on the back of each heel.

tensolesdown @tensolesdown Tee Grizzley Unveils One-Of-One #adidas Forum Low “Dodge Hornet”; Raffle Via NTWRK: The world of sneakers has gone from niche hobby to cultural touchpoint over the last few decades. Recently, the #adidas Forum has been used as the canvas for Dodge to… Follow @tensolesdown Tee Grizzley Unveils One-Of-One #adidas Forum Low “Dodge Hornet”; Raffle Via NTWRK: The world of sneakers has gone from niche hobby to cultural touchpoint over the last few decades. Recently, the #adidas Forum has been used as the canvas for Dodge to… Follow @tensolesdown https://t.co/4IV8DESfZ5

Tee Grizzley is an American rapper, best known for his singles like "First Day Out", "No Effort", "Colors", and "From the D to the A" (featuring Lil Yachty). The American rapper also took a huge part in this new collaboration by unveiling the new Adidas Forum Low sneakers. In addition to his rapping talent, he is also well-known as a sneakerhead who is known for his sneaker collection.

Once the rapper was interviewed by one of the popular sneaker retailing brands, StockX, where he mentioned his favorite sneakers model and many other details. From the admiration for sneakers, Tee Grizzley also contributed his part in the Adidas Forum Low “Dodge Hornet” collab.

Tee Grizzley with Forum Low “Dodge Hornet” sneakers (Image via SN)

Zinniskicks @zinniskicks ift.tt/5xOoBtP Find Out Where To Cop The Tee Grizzley x Dexter the Creator x adidas Forum Low Dodge Hornet #sneaker Find Out Where To Cop The Tee Grizzley x Dexter the Creator x adidas Forum Low Dodge Hornet #sneaker ift.tt/5xOoBtP

Right now the raffle is live exclusively on the NTWRK app in the US. All the fans of automotive and sneakerheads have to register now to get a pair of this One-Of-One Adidas Forum Low “Dodge Hornet”.

Poll : 0 votes