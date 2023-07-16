Teen Mom: The Next Chapter season 2 release date, air time, and plot

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is set to return with a brand new season this week. The upcoming season will welcome the MTV moms once again as they show what they’ve been up to. According to Press Party, in season 2, the moms will be seen battling “lingering” emotional wounds, relationships, and fears in order to start anew.

"Will they get fresh starts? Or will they be met with disappointment and disaster? Leaning on each other for support in this next phase of life, they experience some of the most challenging moments yet in their parenting experiences, including mental health struggles, co-parenting negotiations, addiction and heartbreaking health concerns."

Tune in on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 8 pm ET to watch the season premiere of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter season 2.

All about Teen Mom: The Next Chapter

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is set to return with a brand new season, where fans will once again meet MTV moms as they navigate through their personal journeys of being a mom and their own person. They will return to share more milestones with fans, featuring weddings, parenting, and feuds.

Season 2 of the MTV show will see two cast members get ready to marry their fiancés, while others prepare to move into a new home.

The trailer of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter season 2 shows Jade and Ashley as they get ready to tie the knot with Sean Austin and Bar Smith, respectively, while Brianna and her family move to Flordia. However, they’re not the only ones, as Catelynn and Tyler head to Michigan, while Maci and Ryan will be seen “getting along” after having a strained on-and-off relationship.

Fans will further see Teen Mom: The Next Chapter season 2 cast members Cheyenne and Ashley feud after Cheyenne’s attempt to mend things isn’t well-received. Further, the season will also see Briana potentially get back together with Devoin Austin, Nova’s father, as she reveals in the clip that he was flirting with her.

During the show, Amber will move back into her old home as she and Gary harmoniously try to co-parent Leah, while Bar Smith will work towards completing his community service before he can tie the knot with Teen Mom: The Next Chapter season 2 cast member Ashley. The two try to make things work while Bar is in California and Ashley is in Nevada, but the pressures of raising her child as a single parent get to her.

Meanwhile, Devoin checks into rehab for his gambling addiction only to return to ask Briana out. Although he seems to be doing good and stepping up for their child, Briana’s family and friends advise her to proceed cautiously.

The press release further states:

"Catelynn seeks advice on how to talk to her girls about body safety. Tyler begins ketamine therapy treatments to help him work through trauma related to childhood s*xual abuse."

Cheyenne and Zack move in together as they try and support Cory and his family as he prepares for his youngest daughter’s open heart surgery, which she needs for her tricuspid atresia.

Jade’s parents also decide to go to rehab while she’s getting ready to get married to Sean Austin, while Leah has been trying to find her footing after ending her engagement. Maci and Ryan work on their friendship in order to co-parent their son, Bentley.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter season 2 will air on July 19, 2023.