TEEN TOP's Chunji releases tracklist for debut solo album "Too Late"

Chunji a.k.a Lee Chan-hee of the K-pop group TEEN TOP released the tracklist for his debut album, Too Late, on December 12, 2022.

The new album includes two songs, Sorry for the delay in parting and the b-side track Goodbye. Chunji wrote the lyrics for both songs himself, according to the poster, which has increased fan excitement and raised expectations for the release.

Too Late will mark the TEEN TOP vocalist's solo debut after his debut with the group in 2010. It will be released on December 16, 2022, following a special pre-listening event for select fans on December 15, 2022.

Chunji to debut with winter heartbreak album "Too Late"

TOP media (the singer's agency) revealed that since the two tracks describe the feeling of loneliness, the album is a gift to those who will spend the winter alone. They stated:

"Chunji will present emotional vocals that will warm the hearts of those who will spend the cold winter alone with his charming voice, which is different from the powerful vocals he showed during his TEEN TOP activities."

On December 11, 2022, Chan-hee posted two handwritten messages on TEEN TOP's social media that revealed the concept of his album to be based on the "longing and emptiness" felt after a breakup. One note read:

"The cold season came and I suddenly thought of you."

While another read:

"The breakup is easy only for you, to me they are just difficult words."

The concept photos also tease the mood of the album as they show the 29-year-old gazing into space as he reminisces about his previous relationship. The background and outfit convey a warm and cozy vibe, hinting at the overall atmosphere of the songs on the album.

"Aging like fine wine", fans react to Chunji's solo debut

Angels (the group's official fandom) were overjoyed on the announcement of Chunji's debut as a solo artist. Fans had been waiting for his return for a long time as he was one of the last TEEN TOP members to go solo and had been on a long hiatus due to his military enlistment.

One fan wrote, "It's finally happening," while another said, "I waited for years for him to have a solo." They heaped praise on the singer's visuals in the concept photos, which remain unchanged despite him being in the industry for over a decade. One fan commented that he has managed to age "like fine wine."

Others, meanwhile, expressed their enthusiasm for the album's songs written by the talented singer himself.

In 2010, Chan-hee was the last member to join C.A.P, Niel, Ricky, Changjo, and former member L.Joe to form TEEN TOP. His other notable project is a collaboration with G-Friend's Eunha for the romantic track Hold Your Hand in 2017.

