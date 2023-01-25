Teen Wolf: The Movie will premiere on Paramount+ on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 3.01 am ET, as per CinemaBlend. The movie focuses on a werewolf named Scott McCall, who tries to protect his beloved California town from evil forces. It depicts how McCall gathers his friends to fight the new threat.

Teen Wolf: The Movie features Tyler Posey in the lead role, along with various others playing important supporting roles. The film is directed by Russell Mulcahy and written by Jeff Davis.

Teen Wolf: The Movie on Paramount+ promises to be riveting

The official trailer for Teen Wolf: The Movie was dropped by Paramount+ on December 5, 2022, and it offers a glimpse of the numerous terrifying events set to unfold in the new film. It opens with a voiceover that sets the tone for the film:

''Something brought them back.''

The trailer then goes on to briefly depict several key scenes from the film and the numerous challenges that Scott and his friends face as they desperately battle to keep their city from being ruined.

Overall, the trailer maintains a gripping, mysterious tone that fans of supernatural and horror shows would love. Here's the official synopsis of the film, according to Paramount Press Express:

''In TEEN WOLF: THE MOVIE, produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and MGM, a full moon rises in Beacon Hills and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of banshees, werecoyotes, hellhounds, kitsunes and every other shapeshifter in the night.''

The description further reads:

''But only a werewolf like Scott McCall (Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an alpha, can both gather new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.''

Based on the synopsis and trailer, viewers can look forward to a chilling horror film that does complete justice to the Teen Wolf franchise. Fans can expect a lot of thrilling and genuinely frightening moments.

More details about Teen Wolf: The Movie cast

The film features Tyler Posey as Scott McCall. Scott is a powerful werewolf who, along with various friends, tries to protect his Californian town from the brutal forces of evil. McCall is the protagonist of the movie.

Posey dominates the movie's trailer with his raw charisma and powerful screen presence that elevates the film to a different level altogether. He brilliantly captures his character's intimidating personality with stunning ease. Fans can expect him to deliver a memorable performance.

Apart from Teen Wolf: The Movie, Tyler Posey is known for his performances in various other films and shows like Doc, the Teen Wolf series, and The Last Summer, to name a few.

Featuring alongside Posey in significant supporting/minor roles are actors like Crystal Reed as Allison Argent, Holland Roden as Lydia Martin, Tyler Hoechlin as Derek Hale, among numerous others.

Director Russell Mulcahy is widely known for his films like Razorback, Resident Evil: Extinction, Highlander, and many more.

You can watch Teen Wolf: The Movie on Paramount+ on Thursday, January 26, 2023.

