Twitter divided over Teen Wolf: The Movie trailer

Teen Wolf: The Movie has finally been announced, and a trailer for the film has been released. The much-anticipated full-length feature version of our favorite werewolf series screened the trailer at the San Diego Comic-Con, held on Thursday, July 21, 2022, where the MTV series' leads reunited.

The trailer gave a glimpse at the anticipated adventure that Scott McCall and company will set on in the movie. Since its release, the trailer has garnered a lot of reactions from fans, and not all of them are positive.

Here is a look at the trailer and how fans are feeling about the movie adaptation of their favorite series.

Watch Teen Wolf: The Movie trailer and how fans reacted to it

The trailer has left Twitter divided. Despite the disappointment of not being able to see Stiles Stilinski on screen once more, fans are, in general, excited about the movie. The nostalgic value of the trailer left fans waiting impatiently for Teen Wolf: The Movie to drop.

Stedward @Stedward5ever Saw the #TeenWolfMovie trailer. I really loved this show, no matter how bad it might have gotten and I am looking forward to the movie.. even without Dylan showing up. Saw the #TeenWolfMovie trailer. I really loved this show, no matter how bad it might have gotten and I am looking forward to the movie.. even without Dylan showing up.

Actor Dylan O'Brien, who plays the fan-favorite character Stiles Stilinski, will not be returning for the movie. Commenting on his decision not to return as Stiles, the actor has said:

“It was a difficult decision. A lot went into it. The show couldn’t be more dear to me. It was the first thing I ever did, and so many people there are extremely dear to me. It was something I was trying to make work, but it all happened very fast. We didn’t really know that it was happening and they kind of just threw it at us a little bit, which is fine because we all love the show. We were trying to figure it out.”

Fans are not feeling too happy about Stiles not returning. Here are some of the fan reactions to the trailer.

#TeenWolfMovie if there's no stiles stilinski in teen wolf movie then what's the point of this movie if there's no stiles stilinski in teen wolf movie then what's the point of this movie #TeenWolfMovie

gewrgia @gewrgiaptrm I think we all know that there’s no Stiles in the #TeenWolfMovie ,to be honest I want him to be a surprise but I know there’s no chance. Believe it or not I want him dead, on some FBI mission, this is the only reason I would accept him not being in the movie.Maybe he has a child? I think we all know that there’s no Stiles in the #TeenWolfMovie ,to be honest I want him to be a surprise but I know there’s no chance. Believe it or not I want him dead, on some FBI mission, this is the only reason I would accept him not being in the movie.Maybe he has a child?

Although Stiles will not be back, Allison Argent will return for the movie. Fans are excited to see Allison alive and coming back with a bang.

However, the prospect of not being able to see Stiles and Allison together has disappointed fans a little.

#TeenWolfMovie SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THAT THEY’RE GONNA BRING ALLISON BACK AND STILES ISN’T EVEN GONNA BE THERE TO SEE HER AGAIN. MY HEART IS BROKEN SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THAT THEY’RE GONNA BRING ALLISON BACK AND STILES ISN’T EVEN GONNA BE THERE TO SEE HER AGAIN. MY HEART IS BROKEN#TeenWolfMovie https://t.co/SRN3xmKLFo

Darcie 🪷 @Darcie_Letitia Although I’m really excited for the Teen Wolf movie! (I was a massive fan of the TV show) I can’t support their refusal to pay a woman an equal salary. Treating Arden this way and recasting her character Kira is just awful. So will I be watching? idk #TeenWolfMovie Although I’m really excited for the Teen Wolf movie! (I was a massive fan of the TV show) I can’t support their refusal to pay a woman an equal salary. Treating Arden this way and recasting her character Kira is just awful. So will I be watching? idk #TeenWolfMovie

Watch the much-talked-about trailer for Teen Wolf: The Movie here.

With glimpses of some of the most thrilling moments from the movie, the trailer is sure to raise goosebumps, especially with the deep voice-over playing which says:

“You want retribution against him, his friends and everyone he loves. Set me free and we’ll play a new game. A game of chaos, strife and pain.”

What is the plot of Teen Wolf: The Movie? When will it drop?

Along with the trailer, we now have the official synopsis of Teen Wolf: The Movie, which reads:

“A full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a Werewolf like Scott McCall, no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.”

Most of the original cast, including Tyler Posey, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Crystal Reed, Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Seth Gilliam, Colton Haynes, Ryan Kelley, Melissa Ponzio, and Dylan Sprayberry, will return for the movie. They will be joined by Vince Mattis, who plays Eli Hale, the 15-year-old son of Derek.

Since filming only started a few months back, a release date has not been announced yet. However, it has been reported that the movie is slated for a 2022 release and will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount Plus.

Watch this space for more updates on Teen Wolf: The Movie.

