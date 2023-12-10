"Tell that to Biden": Shocking price of Kevin McCallister groceries list from Home Alone in 2023 sparks amazement 

Kevin McCallister from Home Alone is always a popular figure when Christmas arrives. Still, surprisingly, this year, Macaulay Culkin's iconic character is trending because of a somewhat different reason: rising prices. A viral TikTok video compared the costs for the same grocery items purchased by McCallister's famous solo shopping spree with today's prices.

While Kevin only had to pay a modest $19.83 in 1990 for a wide variety of groceries, the viral TikTok showed that in 2023 the same groceries would cost a whopping $68. A Fox News calculation stated that it would be $72.28. Netizens were alarmed at the rate of inflation in the country. One X user commented:

Netizens blamed Biden for the high rate of inflation (Image via X/@GOP)

Kevin McCallister's grocery list goes viral before Christmas

TikTok user Geoffrey Lyons initially posted a clip back in November of Kevin McCallister from Home Alone going on his iconic shopping spree, which ended up amounting to only $19.83 after a 1$ discount coupon. He asked his viewers:

"How much do you think this would cost today? No chance its only $19.83 [today!] 🥹"

In a follow-up video he posted later in the month, Lyons himself did the calculations-1990 vs November 26, 2023. McCallister bought a TV dinner, loaf of Wonderbread, frozen mac and cheese, saran wrap, a half-gallon of milk, laundry detergent, a half-gallon of orange juice, a pack of toy army soldiers, and Snuggle dryer sheets. In today's economy, the items added up to $68 post-tax and $1 off.

GOP's tweet regarding the rising prices (Image via X)

The TikTok went viral, amassing over 5.4 million views on the platform, which led various other media outlets to do their math. USA Today did an estimated calculation from an Illinois Schnucks grocery store website combined with Amazon and arrived at $54.94. Meanwhile, Fox News arrived at $72.28 and revealed that the figure stood at $44.40 last year.

Netizens were stunned by the rate of inflation in the country. Many users compared the prices of various things from 1990 to present-day prices and lamented the increase. Some criticized Geoffrey Lyons for buying groceries from Target and buying expensive milk. Users condemned Target's pricing. Here are a few reactions to the viral TikTok video:

Netizens lamented the rising prices but also condemned Target's pricing (Image via TikTok)

When the GOP's official account tried to tweet a Fox News article on McCallister's grocery prices, it immediately backfired as users asked what the Republican Party had done to help the situation. Fingers were pointed at the party allowing tax cuts to billionaires. People also stated that the average salary has also increased since 1990. Here are some reactions to the GOP post:

The GOP's Kevin McCallister tweet backfired (Image via X)

In other news, Macaulay Culkin, who cemented a place in the hearts of families worldwide by playing the iconic role of Kevin McCallister, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday, December 1. Culkin was also joined by his on-screen mom, Catherine O'Hara, who left him Home Alone twice, which made for a very heartwarming reunion.