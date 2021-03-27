David Dobrik's 16-year-old sister gets harassed on Instagram

The internet has been harassing David Dobrik's sister over the sexual harassment allegations raised against her brother.

David Dobrik, a famous internet celebrity, has found himself in the soup recently. Numerous allegations of sexual harassment were thrown against him and Vlog Squad member Dominykas "Durte Dom" Zeglaitis.

The heat that David Dobrik had been receiving for the accusations has now spilled over to his family as well.

In a recent post on Twitter by Dennis "Def Noodles" Feitosa, screenshots of people harassing Dobrik's sister were revealed. The comments ranged from "Hey girl tell your brother to get some help" to "David helped Dom get away with rape."

THIS IS MESSED UP: David Dobrik’s sister getting harassed on Instagram. One person said “Tell u’re r*pist brother apologise to the victim.” David’s sister is 16 years old. pic.twitter.com/BW8QGmWhIi — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 26, 2021

While the allegations against Durte Dom and Dobrik are yet to be proved, Dobrik has already released an apology video. The Slovak-born internet celebrity has apologized for not paying heed to the allegations before. He added that he shouldn't have disregarded the allegations against Durte Dom.

David Dobrik's 16-year-old sister harassed on Instagram

STOP HARASSING CHILDREN THAT ARE NOT INVOLVED IN ANYTHING — al (@capresesaIad) March 26, 2021

Many sections of the internet felt that it's wrong to involve Dobrik's sister in this mess because she wasn't involved in the first place. Users stated that harassing a young girl to get her brother to stop harassing other young girls wasn't the right way to go about things.

Those attacking them are probably the same age or younger. The worst part of it is, it’s a very ignorant age. They think they’re doing something right but when you look back on it... pic.twitter.com/kL40dP84lE — Daryl (@TFA_Daryl) March 27, 2021

Some users also went on to point out that the kind of people attacking her at this point in time were in the same age group as her.

That is what happens when you give a 16-17 yr old kid a hate mob video/commentary, and they dont have their own judgment made. Ethan, Trisha, Def and all the tea chanels that gave news on this should´ve think that this was gonna happen. — DonMilio (@MilioRv) March 27, 2021

Harassing a young girl to stop someone from harassing young girls, the cognitive dissonance is astounding — Jojo Siwa (Bitch) (@swampweech) March 26, 2021

These people aren’t helping anything just causing more pain, put the blame where it belongs, stop harassing minors ffs 🤦‍♀️ — KelseyDearest (@kelso1232) March 26, 2021

What is wrong with people?? These are kids, leave them alone. This is so traumatizing to see this as a child about your family member wtf — ☮️🤞🖤 (@Highflyingy) March 26, 2021

Twitter users reiterated time and again that Dobrik's sister wasn't involved in any of the incidents that Dobrik, Durte Dom, and the other members of the Vlog squad took part in.

Why aren't people going after Dom the same way they are attacking David? — MetalMom (@SugarPopLil1) March 26, 2021

Advertisement

Oh man these people need to leave family out of it. It must suck for them at their schools too now and they have nothing to do with it 🤦‍♂️ — KG Productions (@KGProductions__) March 26, 2021

The allegations against the Vlog Squad have spread like wildfire. The internet can often be used as a vehicle for toxic behavior, and Dobrik's sister is unfairly being subjected to some of it.