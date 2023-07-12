Temptation Island season 5 episode 5 release date, air time, and plot

Temptation Island season 5 is set to return with a brand new episode this week. In the upcoming segment, the host of the show, Mark, will introduce contestants to the Temptation Light. The purpose of the light is to give them an idea of what’s happening in the other villa, and it’s anticipated to be a cause of anxiety, to say the least. The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"A new twist lights up both villas, proving more than ever that the island is always watching."

Tune in on Wednesday, July 12, at 9 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of Temptation Island season 5 on USA Network.

The Temptation Light causes Vanessa to freak out in the upcoming episode of Temptation Island season 5

In the upcoming episode of Temptation Island season 5, titled The Temptation Lights, host Mark L. Walberg introduces the cast to the Temptation Light.

The purpose of the light is to let cast members know that their partners have given into temptation. However, it won’t reveal who it is or what they’re doing. In a promo uploaded to social media, the host explains how the light works. One contestant is already overwhelmed by the presence of the light and tells Mark that it’s gut-wrenching to not know what the temptation is. Vanessa Valente states:

"I’m gonna sleep on this couch and watch that light all night long, like, I won’t be able to rest."

The contestant continues to open up in a confessional and tells the cameras that she’s upset because she can only think about getting hurt again. The Temptation Island season 5 cast adds that she is already unable to be vulnerable and let her guard down and be soft and gentle. Valente notes that she’s bracing and just waiting for the pain to hit her and states that “it’s not a very good feeling.”

In another preview of the upcoming episode, the Temptation Light lights up in the girls' villa, while the boys have a prom night. Although the cast doesn’t know who it’s for, Vanessa breaks down in front of Michael Zappa. Michael tells her that she’s making him cry, and she explains to the season 5 single that she doesn’t want to be consumed in worry and anxiety.

"It’s going to be a long time, I can’t – I just can’t f*ck. And I don’t wanna, like I don’t wanna – I don’t wanna trick myself into thinking like, nah, he’s gonna do right by me."

Michael tells her to not let this “f*cking thing” ruin her experience. He further encourages her to let it be a growing experience and utilize the opportunity that she has to do something while on Temptation Island season 5.

"You’re gonna come out on the end of this. Something’s gonna be different. Make it be better."

The Temptation Island season 5 female cast member tells the camera that she can’t say that she’s handling the stress very well. Valente continues by saying that she’s going to be triggered regardless of who the light is for.

