"Unhinged": Temptation Island fans slam Vanessa for her behaviour at the bonfire in season 5 episode 3

The bonfire event is essentially when Mark sits the men and women down and shows them snippets of what their partners have been up to behind their backs. In episode 3, during the bonfire segment, Mark showed Vanessa Valente what her boyfriend Roberto Mal said about her behind her back, including revealing Mal's intentions apropos Valente.

In the clip, Roberto shared that he plans to leave the villa alone without Vanessa, among other things. This undoubtedly upset and enraged the contestant. It seems the cast member’s temper was one of the things that Roberto expressed his dislike for in the first episode itself. Fans reacted to how quickly Vanessa lost her cool, exhibiting her temper during the bonfire, and called her "unhinged."

"The only emotion Vanessa knows is anger": Fans react to the contestant losing her cool during the bonfire in Temptation Island season 5 episode 3

During Wednesday’s episode of Temptation Island season 5, the cast went on their second dates, followed by attending their first bonfire of the season. Before Mark showed the female cast members of the show what their significant others had been up to, he asked Vanessa what her reaction would be if Roberto crossed a line. She told Mark that she would flip out.

After Mark showed the contestants the clip, Vanessa could not keep calm. Fans reacted to the contestant's reaction to the clip as well as how she behaved on her date with Brice earlier in the episode and said that the Temptation Island season 5 contestant was "too much."

When Vanessa saw her boyfriend, Roberto, talking about how disrespectful she is, how she doesn’t let him talk, and that he felt the need to apologize for his actions, Vanessa stated that she needed a moment to digest it.

The clip further showed Roberto telling Christopher that he wasn’t sure if he would leave the villa with Vanessa, which left the latter hurt, shocked, and feeling betrayed. She added:

"The f*cking nerve. Mark I will walk over to that house and I will knock him(Roberto) upside the head with a shoe. Like, I'm not playing with you."

Vanessa was particularly offended by her boyfriend's statement that he might leave the villa alone without her. She then added that she doesn’t understand the point of them being on the show if he makes that decision on his own and without communicating anything to her.

Mark further asked the cast member where the feelings of betrayal and hurt come from and who has hurt her like that in the past. However, Vanessa was not ready to delve deeper into it. She told him that she wouldn’t "do this" with him, but he reminded her that while she was allowed to not want to talk about it, she already did.

She finally told the Temptation Island season 5 host that she didn’t feel safe and respected, that she had a relationship that made her feel like that in the past, and that she is yet to find that again.

