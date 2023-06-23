Tempting Fortune release date, air time, and plot

Roku is all set to bring its fans a new, adventurous show, Tempting Fortune, with its first season scheduled to premiere on June 23, 2023, at 3 am ET. The show is about 12 contestants who have to spend 19 days together, and are strangers to each other. Even though these contestants will live in paradise, they must resist the temptation to spend money.

To reach the finish point, the contestants on this show will have to perform a series of tasks, including climbing mountains, going through lakes, and other tasks in the natural environment of South Africa.

The trailer of Tempting Fortune season 1 has already been released, showcasing the contestants' struggles.

The journey will be tough for the contestants, and there will be some temptations along the way, such as nice restaurants, beds, bathrooms, and so on. In order to use these extravagant facilities, they will need to spend money, and the money they spend will be deducted from their final prize.

The winner of the show will receive £300,000 as the final prize. Each contestant will attempt to save money and avoid temptations until the end of the contest.

Tempting Fortune, the upcoming show, has many surprises in store for fans

During the 21-day trek, the contestants will experience great challenges. Before the show premieres its first season, Cineflix Rights' Head of Acquisitions Richard Life shared his thoughts:

“Internationally successful formats which return season after season are what every distributor looks for, and Tempting Fortune has that potential. It’s a totally authentic social experiment which taps into the dilemmas that confront us all, wherever we live around the world, in a highly entertaining format with scale, impact, and mischief.”

Additionally, the CEO of Voltage TV, Sanjay Singhal, shared his thoughts on what fans can expect from this upcoming season:

“Tempting Fortune is a fascinating social experiment about willpower and self-restraint which asks questions around what we value the most in life—and how far we’re prepared to go, how much we’re prepared to spend, when we’re faced with the things we most want but at the world’s highest prices. We are thrilled to have Cineflix Rights distributing the series to the international market.”

There will be a total of six episodes in the show. Tempting Fortune is coming to Channel 4 for U.K. fans, while Roku will carry it for U.S. viewers.

There will be survival gear for each contestant in this reality show, but the struggle of getting to the finish line can take a lot of mental energy. And after trekking for the whole day, who doesn't like to sleep in a comfortable bed?

Contestants are not only fighting to reach the finish line on this show but also to stay away from temptations and save their cash prizes. Through the course of this adventurous journey, the trailer promises a lot of drama and feuds.

There may be some competitors who are keeping themselves away from temptations, but what about others? It will be followed by some feuds between the contestants.

Are the competitors going to reach the finish line or will they give up before that, and if they reach the end of the contest, what amount of cash will they be able to save? The details will be revealed in this upcoming show.

Watch the latest episode of Tempting Fortune on Roku on June 23, 2023, at 3 am ET.

