5 biggest streamer feuds of 2022 so far

Twitch streamers and the content creation world, in general, have had a crazy few weeks of major drama across the board, with major streamers going head-to-head. The series of controversies such as the ItsSliker-drama and the Shi*Camp drama.

The streaming world has a variety of content creators who stream vastly different types of content. With so many unique players inhabiting the same space, clashes are expected.

Audiences have seen these streamers stir up a major drama this year already

5) JiDion vs TommyInnit at TwitchCon 2022

During Amsterdam TwitchCon, popular Minecraft streamer and YouTuber TommyInnit and his fans were approached by JiDion and Tommy's fans alleged that they had been harassed by the streamer who is banned from Twitch due to other reasons.

TommyInnit addressed the issue, indirectly calling out JiDion for making his fans feel harassed at his meet and greet. The drama escalated as JiDion was already in hot waters with the platform for cyber harassment and social media immediately took up the story without verifying the facts.

The drama was quelled after both the creators talked through the issue, and JiDion also released a video of the whole event, which further led to reconciliation.

4) Pokimane vs JiDion Hate-Raid

This has been the talk of the streaming community since the start of the year. Courtesy of JiDion, who has repeatedly brought up the issue in an attempt to get unbanned from the platform. This feud is not higher on the list because the two parties have made up since the incident occurred in January.

Pokimane was hate-raided by JiDion's fans after he told them to go to her chat to type "L+Ratio." Allegedly, many in chat did not stop, and Pokimane was forced to end her stream. Twitch promptly banned JiDion for cyber harassment, violating the terms of service.

While many in the community initially felt he deserved a ban, Twitch has not lifted it since the start of the year. Pokimane and JiDion collaborated in a YouTube video where both of them worked through the issue.

3) xQc and HasanAbi feud over tierlist

xQc and HasanAbi are one of the top streamers on Twitch and have collaborated multiple times throughout the years. In June, the entire streaming community went through a tier list phase, where each creator would rank their fellow streamers from S tier to F. The feud started when xQc placed HasanAbi in the B tier.

This did not sit right with the popular leftist commentator, who admittedly doesn't play many games, which was a determining factor in the list for xQc. This started a feud when HasanAbi took to Twitter with his alternate account and insinuated that xQc rated him lower for personal reasons. He also took to discord and said some damning things about the streamer.

The next month, the two squashed the beef and apologized to each other. Only to again start feuding two months later, as described in the next entry.

2) xQc beef with HasanAbi part two over Shi*Camp 2022

A more recent, much more serious feud between the streamers occurred over how xQc ditched the streamer event Shi*Camp, organized by QTCinderella and attended by several streamers from different affiliations. xQc was also supposed to come but canceled last minute in some very dubious circumstances.

The Discord chat in question(Image via Discord)

HasanAbi calling out xQc from his alt account (Image via Twitter)

In discord chats circulated on the internet, he seemed to insinuate that without Sodapoppin, a streamer who had canceled months before, the event wasn't worth going to for him, and that's why he was choosing not to go. HasanAbi did not like how he had acted and called him out in a series of tweets from his alt account.

The situation escalated as xQc later ended up calling HasanAbi a snake. The situation got progressively uglier and blew up into a relationship issue with the xQc publicly breaking up with his partner on stream and understandably causing a lot of drama.

1) TrainwrecksTV, Mizkif: Gambling and the se*ual assault case

The controversy, which has shaken the streaming community to its core, came after a heated exchange of tweets between Trainwrecks TV and Mizkif about the Twitch Gambling debate. The feud started, while short, has made its effects known already, with Mizkif stepping away from OTK.

The exchange between the creators started under Asmongold's tweet about ItsSliker's status on the platform. The OTK founder thought ItsSliker deserved to be banned after confessing to scamming people to fuel his gambling addiction. Some streamers such as Pokimane, HasanAbi, and Mizkif started using ItsSliker's example of a gambling victim to call on Twitch to ban the practice.

A couple of days worth of widespread backlash followed, at the end of which Twitch decided to restrict the popular Slots game, which had become one of the most popular genres on the platform earlier this year. The effective ban on Stake.com and other websites severely hurt creators like TrainwrecksTV, who clashed with Mizkif before the announcement of the ban.

The exchange was basically about how one side is trying to ban gambling on Twitch, even though that has nothing to do with ItsSliker, while gambling streamers such as TrainwerecksTV maintained that there is nothing wrong with his streams. It quickly turned ugly as Train dropped a bomb, saying Mizkif allegedly covered up a se*ual assault case for his friend.

The explosive tweet (Image via Twitter)

The tweet took the streaming world by storm, and Mizkif promptly deleted his side of the argument. He has also stepped down from his role as an OTK co-owner, but gambling suffered a loss after Twitch's announcement.

Trainwreck @Trainwreckstv the inconsistency to not ban sports betting is corruption considering the fact you have your hands in the $13B NFL deal cookie jar &the fact you virtue signaling streamers act like you care about "gambling" are silent when it's 100x the market & more prevalent are just as corrupt the inconsistency to not ban sports betting is corruption considering the fact you have your hands in the $13B NFL deal cookie jar &the fact you virtue signaling streamers act like you care about "gambling" are silent when it's 100x the market & more prevalent are just as corrupt

However, TrainwrecksTV is far from satisfied and has called out the streaming personalities who advocated the ban. Calling them hypocrites, he talked about how sports betting was still allowed on Twitch and planned on doing just that to show that Mizkif and others were acting in bad faith.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far