Ten Percent Season 1 Episode 2 Review: New Challenges Abound 

Ten Percent, the British remake of Call My Agent, is here to show, through a satirical lens, the story of rising corporate agents in the British entertainment industry and the trials and tribulations they are often faced with.

Ten Percent opens into the ruthless corporate world of the Nightingale Hart agency, which bloomed under the careful leadership of Richard Nightingale and managed to make a name for itself in the entertainment industry. Despite the pickle the agents would often find themselves in with their clients, Nightingale senior was always there to sort it out, at least that is how the first episode of the AMC drama started out.

Recovering after a tragedy

Episode one of Ten Percent introduces us to the founder and patriarch Richard Nightingale and his employees and interns who navigate one challenge after another until they are faced with the ultimate challenge by the end of the episode, which concludes with the news of Richard's death. Thrown into turmoil, Nightingale and Hart go down a spiral as everything seems to get out of hand in episode 2 with Richard no longer there to steer the ship through the storm.

It looks like the senior Nightingale has not only left his legacy for his employees to carry forward but also a whole burden of financial mess that his son, Jonathan, finds out while going through his father's papers and trying to make sense of everything.

Reeling under the grief of loss and the burden of work and family, Jonathan is a mess. But the show must go on. To make things worse, there is another crisis involving two clients of Richard who have separately been promised the same role in an upcoming feature. This sparks a tug-of-war between Jonathan and his colleague Rebecca, as both take on either client and fight to ensure their client gets the role.

What follows is an episode of lying and deceit as both colleagues attempt to out-wit each other by trying to stay ahead but end up failing miserably. This could possibly cause the agency to lose both clients, which would be absolutely devastating for the reputation of the already faltering talent agency.

More drama in Ten Percent episode 2

After a huge struggle with Kelly McDonald, Dan, another Nightingale agent, is now faced with a dilemma - whether to take on the Nightingale and Hart receptionist Zoe who aspires to be an actress. Sadly, no one believes in her or even attempts to give her a chance. But when the opportunity presents itself, Zoe seizes it, albeit after pulling some strings, and finally gets Dan to give her a chance. The agent complies and promises to go watch her play, and this would decide Zoe's fate. Will the budding actress manage to win the heart of Dan or will this be another opportunity missed?

Meanwhile, Rebecca's new assistant has some adventures in store for her at her new workplace. She meets a dashing young writer called Luke trying to get hold of Rebecca but instead manages to catch the attention of her young assistant Misha. He shows interest in taking her out and the two finally end up going back to Luke's place. However, this is perhaps just the beginning of a messy situation.

At Richard's memorial in the office, which turned out to be quite an eventful affair, Misha runs into Luke again. It turns out that Luke is Jonathan's son. Jonathan is shocked that Luke knows Misha, while Misha is equally at a loss for words on finding out that her new romantic interest is Jonathan's son. In the first episode, it was quite apparent that Misha and Jonathan share some kind of history, although the nature of their relationship was not revealed. With a new twist to the tale, things might start getting interesting if Jonathan and Misha's reactions are anything to go by.

Ten Percent, with its cast of talented actors who present us with electric performances, is a satirical and dramatized take on corporate ethics and workculture and it is absolutely empirical to say that John Mormont has done an incredible job in bringing wry British humor and satire to the remake of a fashionable French series. Catch Ten Percent on AMC and Sundance on April 29, 2022.

