Tenacious D Europe Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, price, dates, and all about Jack Black’s tour

American comedy rock duo Tenacious D, comprising Jack Black and Kyle Gass, have announced their European tour for next summer.

The pair will headline venues in prominent global locations including Germany, Austria, Italy, Switzerland, Belgium and the Netherlands, wrapping up their tour in London at The O2 on June 16, 2023. The London show is the duo’s first UK show since their 2019 tour.

Tickets will be available for general sale from November 4 at 10:00 am GMT through metropolismusic.com. The presale for the tickets will begin on November 2 and can be accessed via the band’s website.

Meanwhile, the duo will perform on December 30 and December 1 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tickets for these shows are currently available from axs.com and range between $49 and go up to $475.

What are Tenacious D's 2023 European tour dates?

June 6 – Sporthalle, Hamburg, Germany

June 7 – Zitadelle, Berlin, Germany

June 8 – Nova Rock Festival, Nickelsdorf, Austria

June 10 – Carroponte, Milan, Italy

June 12 – The Hall, Zurich, Switzerland

June 13 – Forest National, Brussels, Belgium

June 14 – AHOY RTM, Rotterdam, Netherlands

June 16 – O2 Arena, London, UK

Tenacious D is working on new album

Frontman Jack Black revealed that the duo are working on a follow-up album to their 2018 album, Post-Apocalypto.

In a recent interview with music podcast Audacy Check In, Black said:

"We got another record we're making, but we can't really talk about it because it's too powerful. We've been going on writer's retreats. Yeah, we went to Joshua Tree to kick out the jams and make the magic happen in the desert.”

He further added:

“We got a lot of good jams in the back pocket now. But we're gonna need a couple more retreats, we're gonna go up to Big Sur because that's a power spot. I think we're gonna go to all the power spots on the planet where the chakras are most enhanced … whatever it takes."

Tenacious D, which was formed in 1994, recently released their medley for the Who's Pinball Wizard, There's a Doctor, and Go to the Mirror! The medley is available on all streaming services and on a 7" vinyl, which can be accessed via the band's website.

The duo released an animatic hand-drawn web series in 2018 titled, Tenacious D in Post-Apocalypto, which featured six episodes uploaded exclusively to YouTube. Their album Post-Apocalypto was released on November 2, 2018 after the final episode of their series.

In 2014, they won a Grammy for singing the cover of Ronnie James Dio's The Last in Line in the category of "Best Heavy Metal Performance." The song was featured on the album titled Ronnie James Dio – This Is Your Life, which is a compilation of Ronnie James Dio's song covers from various artists. The album was released to raise funds for cancer.

In 2021, the band re-released their debut hit single Tribute as part of the band's Super Power Party Pack, marking the twentieth anniversary of the band's debut album.

