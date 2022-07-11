 #TextMeWhenYouGetHome: What happened to Deserae Turner and how was she found?

Lifetime's true crime series #TextMeWhenYouGetHome focuses on the shooting of teenage girl Deserae Turner in Utah. The episode will delve deep into the circumstances that led to the shooting, the subsequent investigation, and how Turner's life changed after the incident.

The official synopsis of the episode on Rotten Tomatoes reads:

''When Deserae Turner didn't come home after school, her mother and friends began texting her incessantly; a massive search ensued, and 47 of her friends were questioned; her Snapchat turns out to be the key to the mystery.''

Read further to find out what happened to Deserae Turner, and numerous other details pertaining to the shooting.

#TextMeWhenYouGetHome: Who is Deserae Turner?

Deserae Turner is a teenage girl from Utah. She's a high school graduate and an award-winning horse rider. She was 14 years old when her classmates shot her in the back of the head and left her to die in a canal in February 2017.

As per Salt Lake Tribune, the girl was shot by her friend Colter Peterson and another boy named Jayzon Decker. According to the publication, the two came up with a plan to kill her after Peterson became annoyed after Turner texted him on Snapchat.

Decker then allegedly told him about killing her, and subsequently, the two boys hatched a plan to take her to a dry canal in Smithfield, Utah. The two would allegedly take her there under the false premise of selling a knife.

As per Salt Lake Tribune, the boys had originally planned to kill Turner by slitting her throat, but they later decided to shoot her instead.

When Turner arrived at the location, Decker allegedly pretended that he was looking for a lost ring, and after a while, Peterson shot her in the back of the head. Decker then allegedly brought the shell casing home ''as a memento.'' The two also stole some of Turner's valuables, including money and her iPod.

The search for Turner began and eight hours after the incident, she was found in the dry canal at midnight, reportedly by two of her friends who tracked down her location using her cell phone information.

#TextMeWhenYouGetHome: Were Turner's shooters convicted?

Morgan Pratt @M0Pratt INCYMI: James Swink discusses the possibility of two two 16 y/olds being tried as adults in the #DeseraeTurner case. INCYMI: James Swink discusses the possibility of two two 16 y/olds being tried as adults in the #DeseraeTurner case. https://t.co/TxtNy8mpMe

Turner was reportedly hospitalized for two months. After she was found, she was put in a medically-induced coma at a hospital in Salt Lake City. After getting out of the coma, she spoke to the detectives about the incident and reportedly expressed shock that her friends would commit such a heinous act.

Police later arrested Colter Peterson and Jayzon Decke. They were charged with attempted aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, along with four counts of obstruction of justice.

Peterson reportedly expressed guilt and penned a written apology to the girl and the family. Decker, on the other hand, kept changing his story numerous times during the interrogations, according to Desecret News. The two boys were eventually sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Deserae Turner graduated from Green Canyon High School amidst the COVID-19 pandemic in May 2020.

Viewers will be able to watch the upcoming episode of #TextMeWhenYouGetHome on Lifetime on Monday, July 11, 2022.

