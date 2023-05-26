Teyana Taylor x Jordan Brand collection: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored

Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned Jordan label is collaborating with multi-hyphenate artist Teyana Taylor to release a collaborative makeover of the Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 sneakers alongside an apparel collection.

The multi-hyphenate artist, who is an actress, singer, dancer, and choreographer, has previously worked with other sportswear giants such as Reebok, Adidas, and Ewing Athletics, and now, with high demand, she is working with the Jordan brand to launch fan-favorite items.

The iconic AJ1, alongside an apparel collection, seamlessly blends sportswear aesthetics with streetwear to amalgamate fashion and athleisure. Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 SP "A Rose From Harlem" is the much-anticipated sneaker design, accompanied by matching rose-themed apparel items.

The apparel and footwear collection will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers on June 1, 2023.

The Nike x Teyana Taylor x Jordan Brand collection features Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 SP "A Rose From Harlem" and apparel items

The upcoming Nike x Teyana Taylor x Jordan Brand collection features Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 SP "A Rose From Harlem" and apparel items

The upcoming collaborative collection's most prominent piece is the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 "A Rose From Heaven" sneakers. The Jordan brand debuted the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT line in 2020. The second version of the CMFT sneaker will be given a spin by Teyana Taylor.

The sneaker model comes clad in a "Gym Red / Black / Summit White / Earth / Coconut Milk" color scheme. The official Swoosh label's site introduces the sneaker model:

"Infused with Teyana Taylor's boundless creativity and signature Jordan design DNA, this collaboration celebrates anyone who's overcome a struggle. Like roses out the concrete, there's no boxing you in—and nowhere you can't flourish. Teyana takes the iconic AJ1 and embellishes it with daring details."

Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 "A Rose From Harlem"

The sneakers feature thorns embroidered upon the profile, while the other swoosh logo dips onto the midsoles, thus creating a larger effect. The upper features small X's on the toe boxes, and upon unlacing the top two eyelets, a special message of "A Rose From Harlem" can be seen. The shoe comes accompanied by special, customized packaging.

The sneaker model is slated to be retailed via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers for $150.

Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 "A Rose From Harlem"

Color: Gym Red/Black-Summit White-Earth-Coconut Milk

Style Code: FJ0604-601

Release Date: June 1, 2023

Color: Gym Red/Black-Summit White-Earth-Coconut Milk
Style Code: FJ0604-601
Release Date: June 1, 2023
Price: $150 USD

The collaborative collection further features an apparel collection, which consists of

1) A long-sleeve mesh top, which retails for $75.

2) Fleece Pants, which retail for $110.

3) Tank, which retails for $60.

4) A vintage t-shirt, which retails for $60 and comes in two colorways, including beige and brown.

5) Varsity Jacket, which retails for $750.

Brandon @brandon1an



Women's Varsity Jacket - Gym Red/Sail/Team Red - $750



Women's Varsity Jacket - Gym Red/Sail/Team Red - $750
Women's Jumpsuit - Earth/Black/Speed Yellow/Sail - $250

The official Swoosh label's site introduces the apparel collection:

"For her first collaboration with Jordan Brand, Teyana Taylor celebrates anyone who's overcome a struggle. Like roses out the concrete, there's no boxing you in and nowhere you can't flourish. Her pieces channel early-2000s New York aesthetic and Jordan DNA for balanced looks that are equal parts street and sporty."

Most of the collection is covered in a tonal red material, with beige and brown being secondary colors.

The entire collection can be availed via Nike and select Jordan Brand retailers from June 1, 2023.

