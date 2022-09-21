''That was too close'': FBI fans breathe a sigh of relief as (spoiler) OA narrowly escapes death

The first episode of FBI season 5 premiered on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, and it was full of action, drama, and shocking twists.

Note: Spoiler Ahead.

The biggest highlight of the episode was OA Zidan narrowly escaping death after bravely attempting to diffuse a bomb. Fans on Twitter were relieved that OA managed to survive. One user put out a tweet, saying,

''That was too close.''

Twitter goes berserk about FBI season 5 premiere

Several fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the first episode of FBI season 5. Many expressed happiness and relief that Zidan managed to survive the incident. Some also said it was a great start to the season and praised the highly gripping and tense episode.

jess @kellettsgaines Okay I'm really conflicted with this episode, the fact that OA did something incredible reckless and nobody said anything? not a mention? and Jubal? I knew he wouldn't make it to the party... #FBICBS Okay I'm really conflicted with this episode, the fact that OA did something incredible reckless and nobody said anything? not a mention? and Jubal? I knew he wouldn't make it to the party... #FBICBS

The first episode of FBI season 5, titled Hero's Journey, witnessed several pivotal events that set the tone for the rest of the season. The episode focuses on OA, who's currently working as an undercover agent. After receiving news of a potential bomb scare at a conference, the team sets off to evacuate people present at the building.

They soon realize that the bomb was designed to make it look like it was neutralized, after which he took the bomb and got into a car. He shot the gas, after which he jumped out of the car. The vehicle exploded moments after OA jumped out of it.

A quick look at FBI plot and cast

FBI revolves around various FBI officers who take on several significant cases as they desperately try to keep the people of New York safe and secure. The official synopsis of the show, according to CBS, reads:

''FBI is a fast-paced drama about the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. This elite unit brings to bear all their talents, intellect and technical expertise on major cases in order to keep New York and the country safe. Born into a multigenerational law enforcement family, Special Agent Maggie Bell commits deeply to the people she works with as well as those she protects.''

The synopsis further reads,

''Her partner is Special Agent Omar Adom “OA” Zidan, a West Point graduate via Bushwick who spent two years undercover for the DEA before being cherry-picked by the FBI. Overseeing them is Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille, who operates under intense pressure and has undeniable command authority.''

The series received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics, who praised the show's gripping plotline, visual aesthetics, and performances by the cast. Some, however, criticized the show's formulaic approach.

The show features several talented actors essaying pivotal roles, including Missy Peregrym as Maggie Bell, Zeeko Zaki as OA Zidan, and Jeremy Sisto as Jubal Valentine, among many others. The series has already been renewed for a sixth season.

