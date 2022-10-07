"That was close": Hell's Kitchen fans amazed at Ileana convincing Gordon Ramsay to let her stay on the show 

Tonight on Hell's Kitchen (season 21, episode 2), Gordon Ramsay challenged the contestants to prepare the best chicken wings they could. The winner was supposed to win punishment passes and the chef with the worst dish was supposed to go home.

Ileana, who is part of the red team, was nominated to be eliminated by her team member Alejandro, since she appeared very panicky while preparing the dish. Ultimately, her chicken wings were unseasoned and lacked flavor.

Gordon Ramsay decided to send Ileana home, saving O'Shay from elimination. However, Ileana told Gordon Ramsay that she felt she deserved better and had not yet gotten a chance to showcase her leadership skills on the show. Visibly frustrated by this, Gordon first told her that chicken wings was a very simple dish to make, but then gave the young cook another chance to prove herself.

Ileana soon got back into the game and the first thing she did was judge the blue team for asking too many questions for the dinner service. Her teammates were also annoyed by her confused cooking during the service.

Hell's Kitchen fans were amazed by Ilena's confidence and said that she managed to survive by the skin of her teeth:

Hell's Kitchen fans took to Twitter to congratulate her on the amazing opportunity and asked her not to judge anyone. They felt that she could use this amazing and rare opportunity to become a better cook.

Last week on Hell's Kitchen, 18 contestants arrived at the compound in Limo as Gordon Ramsay arrived on the set in a monster truck. The teams were divided according to their age: people in their 20s (Red team) vs people in their 40s (Blue team). Each contestant was first asked to make their signature dish in 45 minutes to introduce themselves to the world-famous chef.

Gordon compared each dish with the competing team and rated it from 1 to 5, with 1 being completely wretched. Brett and Zeus tied with a 4-point score. Alex’s spice-crusted salmon got a full score while Ileana’s butternut squash risotto scored just 2. Team red’s Sakari, Dafne, Vlad, Chenyenne, and Alejandro defeated Nicole, Charlene, Tara, O’Shay and Abe respectively.

The episode description reads:

"A team of well-seasoned 40-somethings battle up-and-coming 20-somethings; each chef must cook a signature dish, to be rated on a scale of 1 to 5; the team with the most amount of points wins the challenge."

Mindy made spinach tortellini soup and won over Alyssa by 1 score after she made scallops. Billy’s chicken & risotto defeated Sommer’s stewed salmon by a 3 to 1 score.

Both teams scored 31 points in total. To break the tie, Gordon called upon two of the best dishes in the competition, one from each team, Alex from the blue team and Sakari from the red team. Sakari’s beautiful oyster stew helped his team win the first competition of the season.

The red team won a sunset dinner cruise on the 120-foot luxury yacht and Gordon also joined them later. The blue team was asked to unload the day’s deliveries and clean the kitchen. Gordon told Nicole that if she had prepared fresh pasta instead of boxed, her team would have won the competition.

Hell's Kitchen airs on FOX every Wednesday at 8 pm ET.

