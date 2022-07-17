“That decision was clearly wrong”: Ted Cruz condemns SCOTUS decision to legalize same-gender marriage, sparks criticism online

Texas Republican representative, Senator Ted Cruz, expressed that the Supreme Court of the United States should not have legalized same-gender marriage. In a recent appearance on Verdict Plus' 'The Cloakroom' podcast, Cruz alleged that the Supreme Court made the wrong decision over 2015's Obergefell v. Hodges case.
During his conversation, Cruz invoked the 2015 ruling and said:
"In Obergefell, the Court said, 'no, we know better than you,' and now every state must sanction and permit gay marriage…That decision was clearly wrong when it was decided."
However, Cruz did not clarify as to why he thought the decision was wrong. In the clip, the 51-year-old politician further added that the "democratic process would have continued to operate" had SCOTUS not ruled to legalize gay marriages.
Cruz's comments about the legalization of same-gender marriages came around three weeks after Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas' resonating views on the matter. At the time, Thomas expressed that the US Supreme Court should 'reconsider' its past rulings on contraception and same-gender marriage.
What did Ted Cruz say about same-sex marriages?
On Verdict Plus' The Cloakroom podcast with commentator Liz Wheeler, Ted Cruz claimed that the US Supreme Court overreached its authority with its decision to impose gay marriages in all states.
Later, Cruz reportedly expressed his support for the Supreme Court's ruling on abortion rights. He said:
"In Dobbs, what the Supreme Court said is 'Roe is different because it's the only one of the cases that involves the taking of a human life, and it's qualitatively different.' I agree with that proposition."
Ted Cruz also said that he was not certain if the 2015 decision would be overturned like the recent ruling on 1973's Roe v. Wade. Further, he spoke about how US states had the final say on the legality of marriages. He said:
"Marriage was always an issue that was left to the states before Obergefell- some states were moving to allow gay marriage, other states were moving to allow civil partnerships."
The Texas Republican representative stood by his words shared on The Cloakroom podcast and even proceeded to share the clip on his official YouTube channel. According to Ted Cruz, Obergefell v. Hodges ignored two centuries of US history. However, it is unclear as to which specific historical aspect the politician referred to.
Netizens slam Ted Cruz over his view on gay marriages
Numerous tweets claimed that Cruz had attacked the rights of minorities, while others expressed that Democrat candidate Beto O'Rourke should replace the 50-year-old politician. Interestingly, a tweet by @davenewworld_2 pointed out how Cruz's 14-year-old daughter Caroline is part of the LGBTQ+ community as she identifies as bisexual.
Ted Cruz's comments on LGBTQ+ marriage rights come a month after the Republican party in Texas introduced and adopted a new guiding platform for the GOP. In one such section of the 40-page document, Homosexuality and Gender Issues, the party clearly states that they are against the LGBTQ+ right to marry their partner of the same gender.
The document further reads:
"Homosexuality is an abnormal lifestyle choice…We believe there should be no granting of special legal entitlements or creation of special status for homosexual behavior, regardless of the state of origin."
As of now, it is not known if the US Supreme Court, which now has a majority of conservative Justices, will move to overturn the right of LGBTQ+ members to marry someone of the same gender.