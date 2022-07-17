“That decision was clearly wrong”: Ted Cruz condemns SCOTUS decision to legalize same-gender marriage, sparks criticism online

Texas Republican representative, Senator Ted Cruz, expressed that the Supreme Court of the United States should not have legalized same-gender marriage. In a recent appearance on Verdict Plus' 'The Cloakroom' podcast, Cruz alleged that the Supreme Court made the wrong decision over 2015's Obergefell v. Hodges case.

During his conversation, Cruz invoked the 2015 ruling and said:

"In Obergefell, the Court said, 'no, we know better than you,' and now every state must sanction and permit gay marriage…That decision was clearly wrong when it was decided."

However, Cruz did not clarify as to why he thought the decision was wrong. In the clip, the 51-year-old politician further added that the "democratic process would have continued to operate" had SCOTUS not ruled to legalize gay marriages.

Cruz's comments about the legalization of same-gender marriages came around three weeks after Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas' resonating views on the matter. At the time, Thomas expressed that the US Supreme Court should 'reconsider' its past rulings on contraception and same-gender marriage.

What did Ted Cruz say about same-sex marriages?

Molly Jong-Fast @MollyJongFast Ted Cruz wants us to know they’re coming for obergefell next.



On Verdict Plus' The Cloakroom podcast with commentator Liz Wheeler, Ted Cruz claimed that the US Supreme Court overreached its authority with its decision to impose gay marriages in all states.

Later, Cruz reportedly expressed his support for the Supreme Court's ruling on abortion rights. He said:

"In Dobbs, what the Supreme Court said is 'Roe is different because it's the only one of the cases that involves the taking of a human life, and it's qualitatively different.' I agree with that proposition."

Ted Cruz also said that he was not certain if the 2015 decision would be overturned like the recent ruling on 1973's Roe v. Wade. Further, he spoke about how US states had the final say on the legality of marriages. He said:

"Marriage was always an issue that was left to the states before Obergefell- some states were moving to allow gay marriage, other states were moving to allow civil partnerships."

The Texas Republican representative stood by his words shared on The Cloakroom podcast and even proceeded to share the clip on his official YouTube channel. According to Ted Cruz, Obergefell v. Hodges ignored two centuries of US history. However, it is unclear as to which specific historical aspect the politician referred to.

Netizens slam Ted Cruz over his view on gay marriages

Numerous tweets claimed that Cruz had attacked the rights of minorities, while others expressed that Democrat candidate Beto O'Rourke should replace the 50-year-old politician. Interestingly, a tweet by @davenewworld_2 pointed out how Cruz's 14-year-old daughter Caroline is part of the LGBTQ+ community as she identifies as bisexual.

BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ @mmpadellan Ted Cruz wants to eliminate the law that permits gay marriage.



Roe was just the beginning.

Time to pick a side, folks. Ted Cruz wants to eliminate the law that permits gay marriage.Roe was just the beginning.Time to pick a side, folks.

RJCRickster @RicksterRjc @briantylercohen It's very wrong that he's still in the Senate. @briantylercohen It's very wrong that he's still in the Senate.

Peter Morley @morethanmySLE ATTN TEXAS: Beto O'Rourke was SO close in beating Ted Cruz for US Senate in 2018.



YOU have another chance by voting Beto in as your governor. He is running against Governor, Greg Abbott. Governor Abbott will NOT expand Medicaid. But Beto will, & 1.7M Texans will get health care! ATTN TEXAS: Beto O'Rourke was SO close in beating Ted Cruz for US Senate in 2018.YOU have another chance by voting Beto in as your governor. He is running against Governor, Greg Abbott. Governor Abbott will NOT expand Medicaid. But Beto will, & 1.7M Texans will get health care!

Erie Siobhan 🇺🇸 @ErieNotEerie Ted Cruz says the Supreme Court got it wrong when they legalized gay marriage. Let’s be clear. They aren’t going to stop with Roe. We must fight back, or we will lose ALL the rights we fought so hard to get. Ted Cruz says the Supreme Court got it wrong when they legalized gay marriage. Let’s be clear. They aren’t going to stop with Roe. We must fight back, or we will lose ALL the rights we fought so hard to get.

Nina Turner @ninaturner RT if you think Ted Cruz should be quiet. RT if you think Ted Cruz should be quiet.

NoelCaslerComedy @caslernoel What happens in life to make someone into a Ted Cruz, universally loathed even within his own party & family. Gay Marriage is one of the few bright spots in a pretty dreadful SCOTUS reign during my lifetime. Anyone attacking it is not only an enemy of progress but of love itself. What happens in life to make someone into a Ted Cruz, universally loathed even within his own party & family. Gay Marriage is one of the few bright spots in a pretty dreadful SCOTUS reign during my lifetime. Anyone attacking it is not only an enemy of progress but of love itself.

Lindy Li @lindyli Instead of fixing the shitty power grid Ted Cruz goes to Cancun



Instead of supporting women’s reproductive rights he attacks gay marriage



Instead of defending his wife he attacks Dr. Biden



Instead of passing gun reform he blames doors



Always count on Ted to do the wrong thing Instead of fixing the shitty power grid Ted Cruz goes to CancunInstead of supporting women’s reproductive rights he attacks gay marriageInstead of defending his wife he attacks Dr. BidenInstead of passing gun reform he blames doorsAlways count on Ted to do the wrong thing

Andrew Wortman 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸 @AmoneyResists



No, Ted. Government overreach is the Court violating the freedoms of the 14th Amendment and meddling in our choices re: who to sleep with, marry, and whether or not (and when) to have children. @tedcruz says the Supreme Court “overreached” when it legalized same-sex marriage.No, Ted. Government overreach is the Court violating the freedoms of the 14th Amendment and meddling in our choices re: who to sleep with, marry, and whether or not (and when) to have children. .@tedcruz says the Supreme Court “overreached” when it legalized same-sex marriage.No, Ted. Government overreach is the Court violating the freedoms of the 14th Amendment and meddling in our choices re: who to sleep with, marry, and whether or not (and when) to have children.

Nina Turner @ninaturner I think I speak for everyone when I say f*** what Ted Cruz has to say about anything, especially gay marriage. I think I speak for everyone when I say f*** what Ted Cruz has to say about anything, especially gay marriage.

Mayo 🌻 @MayoIsSpicyy Do you think Ted Cruz should be disbarred for trying to overthrow the United States government? Do you think Ted Cruz should be disbarred for trying to overthrow the United States government?

David Weissman @davidmweissman Hey @tedcruz , don’t say you’re for freedom and liberty after publicly saying that the Supreme Court was wrong to legalize same-sex marriage. Hey @tedcruz, don’t say you’re for freedom and liberty after publicly saying that the Supreme Court was wrong to legalize same-sex marriage.

Ted Cruz's comments on LGBTQ+ marriage rights come a month after the Republican party in Texas introduced and adopted a new guiding platform for the GOP. In one such section of the 40-page document, Homosexuality and Gender Issues, the party clearly states that they are against the LGBTQ+ right to marry their partner of the same gender.

The document further reads:

"Homosexuality is an abnormal lifestyle choice…We believe there should be no granting of special legal entitlements or creation of special status for homosexual behavior, regardless of the state of origin."

As of now, it is not known if the US Supreme Court, which now has a majority of conservative Justices, will move to overturn the right of LGBTQ+ members to marry someone of the same gender.

