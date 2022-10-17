"That was him?": Fans shocked to discover Trevor Noah's role in Black Panther

Comedian Trevor Noah, who voiced the character of Griot, teased a potential cameo in the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. During an interview on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Noah spoke at length about his dislike for spoilers. He also noted that he doesn't like to spoil the viewing experience for his fans by giving away key details.

When asked if he would be a part of the Black Panther sequel, Noah said:

''I’m just saying you should watch it.''

Many fans on Twitter were shocked to find out that Trevor Noah voiced Griot. One shocked user even went on to say, "That was him?"

Netizens surprised to find out Trevor Noah's role in Black Panther

Many fans took to Twitter to talk about Trevor Noah's role in Black Panther after the comedian hinted at a cameo appearance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

While several fans were shocked to find out that Griot was voiced by Noah, others were excited for Noah's role after he hinted at the same during an interaction with Jimmy Fallon.

In the first Black Panther movie, Trevor Noah voiced the role of AI Griot, a robotic system used by Letita Wright's Shuri in the film.

Over the years, Trevor Noah has starred in quite a few shows and films, such as Mad Buddies and Coming 2 America. He recently announced that he's leaving The Daily Show after seven years. Noah's final episode of the show is set to air on December 8, 2022.

As of now, no confirmation regarding Noah's return to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever or the role he'll be playing has been released officially. The movie is scheduled to come into theaters on November 11, 2022.

A brief look at Black Panther: Wakanda Forever plot, trailer, and cast

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever focuses on the leaders of Wakanda who are looking to fight evil forces from destroying their nation after T'Challa's death. According to Marvel, the official synopsis of the movie reads:

''Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death.''

The description added:

''As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.''

The official trailer for the film offers a peek into its stunning visuals along with a voiceover that says:

''Only the most broken people can be great leaders.''

Fans can expect a thrilling and emotional film that will live up to its hype.

The movie stars Letita Wright, Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong'o, and Winston Duke, among many others, in key roles. The film is helmed by noted director Ryan Coogler, with the script co-written by him and Joe Robert Cole. Coogler is best known for directing several hit movies like Black Panther, Creed, and Fruitvale Station.

