“That incident ruined my life”: Influencer alleges Vlog Squad member broke her foot

David Dobrik’s Vlog Squad has become one of the most controversial groups online, and now, they have found themselves embroiled in another controversy. Influencer-model Annelise JR has alleged that one of the group’s members broke her foot in 2018, leading to numerous surgeries and the onset of a chronic illness.

The Instagram model previously dated former Vlog Squad member Joe Vulpis. However, a traumatic incident that took place amongst the group ended her friendship with the Vlog Squad.

Annelise took to her Instagram stories on November 4, detailing the incident that “ruined” her life and resulted in a breakup with former Vlog Squad member Vulpis. She claimed that while she spent time with the group in 2018, an unnamed member stepped on her foot twice, breaking it.

Who is Annelise JR? The model whose foot was broken by a Vlog Squad member

The 31-year-old social media personality is best known for her TikTok and Instagram presence, accruing over a million followers on the former. Annelise JR became popular online after appearing on the Sports Illustrated website.

Aside from her flourishing modeling career, she has her own YouTube channel and is active on Twitch.

While explaining why she broke up with former Vlog Squad member Joe Vulpis, she stated on her Instagram Stories:

“It basically comes down to someone in his Vlog Squad was a drunk idiot & I was sitting there during a video & they stepped on me twice & broke my foot.”

She also alleged that she was “pressured” to not speak of the incident to anyone, “which in turn caused me a lot of PTSD in group settings & made me super depressed”.

The model also revealed that the incident led her to go to therapy and “remove herself from the situation”.

Speaking about her injuries, Annelise revealed:

“That incident literally ruined my life, and I have chronic pain every day. Multiple surgeries, two hours of physical therapy a day. Simple things like sitting in a chair can cause bad pain.”

The social media personality suffers from lymphedema and May-Thurner syndrome in the legs as well. Annelise claims that her May-Thurner is linked to her broken foot.

Doctors told her that she could no longer conceive after the tragic incident due to the already persistent condition.

Annelise also stated in her Instagram stories that she would not reveal which Vlog Squad member is responsible for breaking her foot. She mentioned that she does not want “them to be harassed” as it was merely an accident.

This is not the first time the model has publicly spoken about Vlog Squad. In a Twitch stream this year, Annalise revealed that she received multiple death threats from the group’s fans following her breakup with Vulpis.

