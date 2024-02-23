"That judge needs to retire": Debate ensues online as a ruling said Texas school punishing Darryl George over hair length does not violate CROWN Act

Darryl George’s fiasco with his Houston high school has left social media users debating as a Texas judge ruled on Thursday, February 22, that the school punishing the student over his hair length does not violate the CROWN Act. The controversy started in August 2023, when Darryl George sued his school for punishing him for his long locks.

The Barbers Hill ISD suspended George from his regular classes on August 31, 2023, stating that he was not complying with the dress code of the school. However, George challenged the school authorities, claiming that the state’s CROWN Act prohibits “race-based hair discrimination.”

Soon after the ruling from State District Judge Chap Cain III, Darryl George’s family spokesperson spoke up and condemned the ruling, stating how the decision has left George “with tears in his eyes.” Candice Matthews said:

“All because of my hair?” he said, “I can’t get my education because of my hair. I can’t be around my peers and enjoy my junior year because of my hair.”

Matthews also made it clear that the family has vowed to fight, as they strongly feel that George’s hair is part of the “Black culture.” However, the judge’s ruling in favor of the school has sparked a lot of responses from the masses, as many are bashing the ruling while others are siding with the school.

One social media user also commented and stated how they feel that the “judge needs to retire.”

Social media users debate as the judge sides with the school that suspended a Black student due to his long hair. (Image via @keithboykin/ X)

As per the official website of the CROWN Act, CROWN stands for “Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair.” The law protects people of all races from hair discrimination. The law was passed for people who are denied opportunities based on their hairstyles, including braids, twists, bantu knots, and even locs.

Judge’s ruling over Darryl George’s long locks sparks heated debate on social media

As Darryl George continues to be on suspension because of his hair violating the school’s dress code, the student and his family have refused to cut the hair, as they claimed that he wears the braids on the top of his head and makes sure to keep them away from the face and neck. Even after the ruling, they continue to argue about how the punishment is unfair.

Social media users debate as the judge sides with the school that suspended a Black student due to his long hair. (Image via @keithboykin/ X)

With the family stating how the school and the state have been discriminating against the teenager, many social media users also agree with the family and have started bashing the judge for his ruling. Here is how the masses showered the judge and the school with negative comments:

Social media users debate as the judge sides with the school that suspended a Black student due to his long hair. (Image via @keithboykin/ X)

Social media users debate as the judge sides with the school that suspended a Black student due to his long hair. (Image via @keithboykin/ X)

Social media users debate as the judge sides with the school that suspended a Black student due to his long hair. (Image via @keithboykin/ X)

Social media users debate as the judge sides with the school that suspended a Black student due to his long hair. (Image via @keithboykin/ X)

Social media users debate as the judge sides with the school that suspended a Black student due to his long hair. (Image via @keithboykin/ X)

Social media users debate as the judge sides with the school that suspended a Black student due to his long hair. (Image via @keithboykin/ X)

On the other hand, many have also sided with the school, stating that the ruling remains the same irrespective of the student’s cast, color, or race.

Social media users debate as the judge sides with the school that suspended a Black student due to his long hair. (Image via @keithboykin/ X)

Social media users debate as the judge sides with the school that suspended Darryl George due to his long hair. (Image via @keithboykin/ X)

Social media users debate as the judge sides with the school that suspended Darryl George due to his long hair. (Image via @keithboykin/ X)

Social media users debate as the judge sides with the school that suspended Darryl George due to his long hair. (Image via @keithboykin/ X)

Social media users debate as the judge sides with the school that suspended Darryl George due to his long hair. (Image via @keithboykin/ X)

While Darryl George continues to be persistent in keeping his locks, as he allegedly feels “closer to his people," at the same time, the judge has also remained tight-lipped after the netizens bashed him for siding with the school.