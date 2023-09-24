"8 hours on a stool?": Darryl George controversy sparks outrage online as Texas student is suspended over his hairstyle

A Texas High School has found itself in deep waters after a student, Darryl George, was reportedly made to sit for 8 hours a day on the stool due to his hairstyle. The black junior high student was then suspended over his locs hairstyle for more than three weeks, as the school officials claimed that he had been wearing braids and ponytails, which is against the dress code of the school.

Darryl George's parents claimed that the school had punished him on racist grounds. The mother of the 17-year-old has now sued the school, as she claimed that the school did not follow the CROWN Act, a law that protects against hair discrimination.

Expand Tweet

As the news went viral on social media, one netizen was left in shock, as they commented and said:

Social media users left outraged as Texas High School suspended a Black junior high student over hairstyle. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users outraged as Texas High School suspends Darryl George due to his hairstyle

Darryl George's mother also claimed in her lawsuit that the school has no policy of not wearing locs. The dress code just stated about the length of the male student’s hair. She added:

“He has to sit on a stool for eight hours in a cubicle. That’s very uncomfortable. Every day he’d come home, he’d say his back hurts because he has to sit on a stool.”

Furthermore, Darryl George’s mother, Darresha George, also claimed that he did not break any rules of the school as his hair was always “neatly tied.” The lawsuit also accused Government Greg Abbot and Attorney General Ken Paxton as the mother claimed that they “failed to enforce CROWN Act.”

Darresha added that “Darryl George should be permitted to wear his hair in the manner in which he wears it.” Furthermore, she also claimed that Darryl was denied lunch at school while he was qualified to receive it during school hours.

The news about Darryl George being suspended from Barbers Hill High School, his high school, has spread like wildfire on social media. As the netizens learned about the incident, they were left infuriated.

Social media users left outraged as Texas High School suspended a Black junior high student over hairstyle. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users left outraged as Texas High School suspended a Black junior high student over hairstyle. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users left outraged as Texas High School suspended a Black junior high student over hairstyle. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users left outraged as Texas High School suspended a Black junior high student over hairstyle. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users left outraged as Texas High School suspended a Black junior high student over hairstyle. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users left outraged as Texas High School suspended a Black junior high student over hairstyle. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users left outraged as Texas High School suspended a Black junior high student over hairstyle. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users left outraged as Texas High School suspended a Black junior high student over hairstyle. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users left outraged as Texas High School suspended a Black junior high student over hairstyle. (Image via Twitter)

At the moment, the school authorities have not spoken up on the matter. On the other hand, Darryl George's mother demands justice for her child, as she filed a case on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at the Texas Southern District Court.