Current WWE champion demands justice after massive loss

A current WWE champion took to Twitter to demand justice after a massive loss on the latest episode of RAW. The star in question is Chelsea Green.

In the latest edition of the red brand, Green interrupted Shayna Baszler while the latter was giving a backstage interview. The current Women's Tag Team Champion asked The Queen of Spades if she wanted to become her partner. However, the 43-year-old was left furious and challenged the champion for a match instead.

During their bout, Baszler annihilated Green and showed her why she likes to call herself The Baddest Woman in WWE.

Following the show, a fan took to Twitter to post photos of a poster indicating that the company needs to respect the champion. Chelsea Green retweeted the post and demanded justice for her loss.

"JUSTICE FOR CHELSEA," Green wrote on Twitter.

You can check out the tweet below:

Chelsea Green recently made a list of four things she wants WWE to approve

Recently, the Women's Tag Team Champion took to Twitter to list demands she wants the promotion to approve.

In the list, she wrote that she wanted Adam Pearce to always stay 1000 feet away from her. The second demand was a rematch whenever she wanted.

She also wants to be notified 24 hours before her matches and said she will approve each of her upcoming opponents.

"#JusticeForChelsea DEMANDS: 1) Adam Pearce 1000 ft from superstar Chelsea Green at all times. 2) Rematch clause invoked whenever, wherever, on whomever. 3) A minimum of 24 hours to prepare for upcoming matches. 4) Approval of all opponents. @WWE."

Chelsea Green has been vocal since she won the Tag Team Championship. However, her booking hasn't been great since then, as she is losing her matches.

