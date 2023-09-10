Current champion officially makes list of demands to WWE; wants approval on every challenger and more

Following the events of the latest edition of WWE RAW, Chelsea Green sent a clear message and a list of demands to the top management ahead of the show's next episode.

Green was booked in a match against Raquel Rodriguez by WWE official Adam Pearce on last week's RAW. The current Women's Tag Team Champion seemingly wasn't ready for the bout, which worked in Rodriquez's favor.

The former NXT Women's Champion secured a comfortable win over her opponent after hitting a one-armed powerbomb. The loss did not sit well with Chelsea Green. After the show, Green took to Twitter to demand more respect from the WWE management as a current champion.

Chelsea Green recently took to the social media platform again to list her demands for competing in a match on RAW or any other show as the Women's Tag Team Champion.

Check out her demands below:

"#JusticeForChelsea DEMANDS: 1) Adam Pearce 1000 ft from superstar Chelsea Green at all times. 2) Rematch clause invoked whenever, wherever, on whomever. 3) A minimum of 24 hours to prepare for upcoming matches. 4) Approval of all opponents. @WWE."

It'll be interesting to see how Adam Pearce and the rest of the management react to her demands. Pearce has been in Green's bad books for some time, and his antics on the red show seem to have crossed a major line with one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champion.

WWE star Chelsea Green recently got the #JusticeForChelsea movement going on social media

Following her loss on RAW against Raquel Rodriguez, Chelsea Green took to Twitter to announce the commencement of the 'JUSTICE FOR CHELSEA' movement.

In the following days, the #JusticeForChelsea started to trend on Twitter. She sent a message to WWE's management to show that the movement was trending and demanded that they acknowledge her standing within the company.

Green has been developing her character very well and carrying the Women's Tag Team Championship with much pride. She is doing a great job since her former partner, Sonya Deville, suffered an injury.

Hopefully, the Stamford-based promotion will give her a long reign where she can increase the value of the title. Meanwhile, Piper Niven can cement her position as a credible competitor on the main roster.

Do you think Chelsea Green deserves a lot more respect from the higher-ups in the company? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.