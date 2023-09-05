Current WWE champion suffers defeat for the first time in over a month on RAW

WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez defeated one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champion, Chelsea Green, during the latest episode of RAW.

Rodriguez was seen having a backstage conversation with Adam Pearce during the episode. She was frustrated after her loss against Rhea Ripley at WWE Payback and wanted to have a match.

Chelsea Green then entered and complained to Pearce about her waiting in line. She then mocked Rodriguez for her loss at Payback, which was heard by the latter. The match between the duo was made official later that night.

The match started with Raquel Rodriguez executing the Bear Hug on one-half of the current Tag Team Champion. However, it was a short night for Green as Rodriguez was able to secure a dominant win after hitting the one-armed powerbomb. This was Green's first defeat in over a month.

After the match, Rodriguez addressed the WWE Universe and said that she still has some unfinished business with Rhea Ripley. She also announced that she's going to face The Eradicator in a rematch next week, with Dominik Mysterio being banned from ringside.

It will be interesting to see if Ripley is able to retain her title without the services of Dirty Dom.

