"That roach probably still alive": Man in Japan blows up his home trying to kill a cockroach with insecticide, prompts hilarious reactions online

A Japanese man has set the internet on fire after exploding his whole house in the pursuit of murdering a solitary cockroach. The incident occurred on Sunday, December 10, when a man from the Japanese city of Kumamoto used an overwhelming amount of insecticide, a known flammable substance, to kill a cockroach that was found in his apartment.

Luckily, the man was only slightly injured in the explosion that shook his flat. Netizens found the whole ordeal hilarious and commented about how that cockroach might not even have died from the explosion. Many made memes and jokes regarding the incident while others claimed that they could relate to the unfortunate man's misfortune.

One Instagram user commented:

Netizens saw the humorous side of the incident

Netizens understand the man's actions and claim that the cockroach is not dead

According to The Mainichi, an unidentified man caused an explosion in his apartment by using a massive amount of insecticide to get rid of one cockroach that found abode in his home. The incident that took place around Sunday midnight saw one of the balcony windows of the apartment also burst into bits. The man involved in the incident was 54-years-old and was left with minor injuries.

The explosion took place at the Chuo Ward in Kumamoto city on Japan's Kyushu island. The Kumamoto Higashi Police Station of Kumamoto Prefectural Police reported to The Mainichi that the incident took place around a minute after the man sprayed insecticide in an attempt to kill the cockroach. The investigation also detected burn marks near the man's "kotatsu" heating table.

Popular Instagram handle, Pubity's post regarding the explosion went viral, amassing over 288,000 likes, at the time of writing this article. Netizens saw the humorous side of the bizarre incident and reacted with a plethora of jokes and memes.

People seemed to emotionally understand the man's motives and even claimed that they would have done the same if they were in his shoes. One thing that everybody seemed to agree on was that the cockroach might have still survived despite the explosion as they are well known for enduring and surviving extremely harsh conditions.

Social media users also seemed to harbor a deep dislike for cockroaches and other similar insects and arachnids. Here are a few reactions to Pubity's viral Instagram post:

Netizens found the whole insecticide explosion ordeal hilarious

Insecticide is a highly flammable substance that leads to electrical short circuits, explosions, and fires when it comes in contact with open electrical sockets and is dangerous to use near any electrical power outlet. Rubbing alcohol too can be dangerous as back in 2017, an Ohio woman completely burnt down her house after using rubbing alcohol to eradicate bed bugs, near an open flame.